‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34: Are Derek and Claire Still Together?

The Amazing Race has featured numerous Big Brother alums over the seasons, and the show is about to add two more to the list. Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss previously competed on Big Brother 23 before joining the cast of The Amazing Race Season 34. And here’s everything we know about their current couple status.

Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss | Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS

The duo met in ‘Big Brother 23’

Derek and Claire met for the first time in Big Brother 23. To begin the season, Derek was on the Aces team, while Claire was on the Queens. And the duo was a part of the Royal Flush alliance, but thanks to the Cookout, they never had any real power.

However, Derek and Claire did form a strong friendship inside the Big Brother 23 house that grew into something more when they were both sent to the jury house.

Perceived as a major competition threat, Sarah Beth Steagall backdoored Derek during week seven and placed him on the block next to Claire following the Power of Veto meeting. By a vote of 5-2, Derek was evicted from the house.

Two weeks later, Tiffany Mitchell won the Head of Household competition. Her target was Alyssa Lopez, but after Alyssa won the veto, Tiffany was forced to nominate her best friend Claire since she was the only available non-Cookout member. And by a vote of 4-1, Claire was evicted.

A couple of weeks after the Big Brother 23 finale, Claire and Derek announced they were dating. Their romance blossomed in the jury house, much to their surprise and the fans’.

Derek and Claire currently star in ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34

Derek and Claire decided to continue their CBS reality competition series journey by hopping over to The Amazing Race for season 34. They are one of the 12 teams racing around the world for the $1 million grand prize. And Derek and Claire are hoping they will find more success in The Amazing Race than on Big Brother.

“I had such ambitious plans,” Derek told Us Weekly. “I am a very studious person, so The Amazing Race, this is a game that almost is fully in your hands. Other than, like, a taxi every now and then, you can do tangible things to study for it. There’s no house vote. There’s no politick-ing. It’s really, like, can you speak some of the languages?”

Claire added, “Can you read a map? Can you use a compass?” And Derek continued, “Can you drive stick shift? There are a lot of things. I had a whole game plan. I was like, ‘I’m gonna learn Arabic.'”

Hopefully, these newly learned skills helped Derek and Claire in The Amazing Race Season 34.

These @CBSBigBrother alums, Derek and Claire, are ready to take on another @CBS show and this time rely on each other in the process!? #AmazingRace pic.twitter.com/2JgWZlTyDM — The Amazing Race (@AmazingRaceCBS) September 20, 2022

Derek and Claire’s couple status following ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34

Rest easy, The Amazing Race and Big Brother fans. Derek and Claire are still together after filming The Amazing Race Season 34.

The duo currently live together in Los Angeles, and according to their Instagram accounts, they’re thriving as a couple. And they’re both very excited for The Amazing Race Season 34 premiere. Perhaps Survivor will be their next reality series outing? We think a “Blood vs. Water” season is mighty overdue.

The Amazing Race Season 34 premieres tonight, Sept. 21, at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

