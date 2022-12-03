‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34: What to Expect From the Finale

The Amazing Race Season 34 is coming to a close soon. The CBS reality competition series started with 12 teams, and now only three pairs remain in the running for the $1 million grand prize. They will travel back to the United States for the last leg, which will be showcased during the finale of The Amazing Race Season 34.

Emily Bushnell, Molly Sinert, Luis Colon, Michelle Burgos, Derek Xiao, and Claire Rehfuss | Photo: CBS

When is the finale of ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34?

The finale of The Amazing Race Season 34 will premiere Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. It will only run for one hour, which is bound to be action-packed and thrilling.

Following Aubrey Ares and David Hernandez’s elimination in The Amazing Race Season 34 Episode 11, Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss, Emily Bushnell and Molly Sinert, and Luis Colon and Michelle Burgos are the only teams that remain in the competition.

The synopsis for episode 12, “The Only Leg That Matters,” reads, “The final three teams travel 3,000 miles to race through Nashville for the final showdown, where they must deliver guitars and play a giant floor piano to win the $1 million prize.”

What challenges will the final racers have to face?

As the synopsis suggests, the racers will have to deliver instruments and play a giant piano in the finale of The Amazing Race Season 34. But thanks to the preview and promotional pictures, we know they will have to complete two more challenges.

The Roadblock, which will have to be done by Derek, Michelle, and Emily, thanks to The Amazing Race rules, forces the racers to scale a large structure and then propel themselves to the ground. The teams will also have to finish a task at a Jack Daniels distillery.

As fans know, one challenge in the finale of every Amazing Race season involves memory. And it looks like that will come into play with the giant piano. The teams will have to remember moments from previous legs.

We finally have our final 3 teams who will be racing for a million dollars!? #ICYMI catch up on yesterday's #AmazingRace episode anytime on @paramountplus: https://t.co/rqKXoglyTT pic.twitter.com/AJvvuBGGlF — The Amazing Race (@AmazingRaceCBS) December 1, 2022

Who will win ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34?

Derek and Claire, Luis and Michelle, and Molly and Emily are three strong teams, and we wouldn’t be surprised if any of them won during The Amazing Race finale. Plus, in the preview, Luis claims, “This is a close race. Everybody’s five minutes within each other.”

However, we predict that Derek and Claire will be the winners. They have constantly improved, learned from their mistakes, and have three first-place wins. The Big Brother couple has excellent communication and navigation skills — when they trust their gut. So they are well-prepared for the last leg. Derek and Claire might have lost Big Brother, but they can redeem themselves in The Amazing Race.

Luis and Michelle could also pull out a win. And if Emily wasn’t injured, so could the twins. But our money is on Derek and Claire.

The Amazing Race Season 34 Episode 12, “The Only Leg That Matters,” airs Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

