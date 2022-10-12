Is ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34 New Tonight? Evidence Suggests Rich and Dom Finish Last

The third episode of The Amazing Race Season 34 kicked off a Megaleg, which means that it ended with a black screen that read, “To be continued.” The conclusion of the leg will air in The Amazing Race Season 34 Episode 4 tonight, Oct. 12, on CBS. And we think we know which team host Phil Keoghan will eliminate from the race.

‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34 Episode 4 premieres tonight

The Amazing Race Season 34 Episode 4, “Everyone’s an Artist,” will air tonight, Oct. 12, on CBS.

Episode 4’s synopsis reads, “Teams continue the Megaleg and make their way to Florence, where they chisel out a sculpture from a large block of plaster and crash a fashion photo shoot.”

In the first half of the leg, The Amazing Race Season 34 cast traveled from Austria to Bologna, Italy. There, they had to complete a Detour, which required them to either identify parts of the body or deliver a big wheel of cheese to a restaurant. After finishing that task, racers encountered a Roadblock. One member of each team had to assemble a Ducati Panigale V4 motorcycle correctly.

Following the Roadblock, the teams were ordered to keep racing and drive to Villa Bardini in Florence for their next Roadblock. There, they will have to complete two more tasks before making their way to the pit stop to greet host Phil Keoghan.

Which teams were at the back of the pack after episode 3?

Marcus and Michael Craig were the first team to leave the Roadblock at the end of The Amazing Race Season 34 Episode 3. So they are currently in first place in the third leg.

Following Marcus and Michael’s first placement, the order of the other teams are:

Emily Bushnell and Molly Sinert (second)

Aubrey Ares and David Hernandez (third)

Luis Colon and Michelle Burgos (fourth)

Linton and Sharik Atkinson (fifth)

Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss (sixth)

Abby Garrett and Will Freeman (seventh)

Quinton Peron and Mattie Lynch (eighth)

Rich Kuo and Dom Jones (ninth)

Glenda and Lumumba Roberts (tenth)

At the end of the episode, Glenda and Lumumba were the only ones at the Ducati Roadblock. However, they weren’t too far behind Rich and Dom. And that’s where The Amazing Race Season 34 Episode 4 will pick up tonight.

Why we believe Rich and Dom will leave in tonight’s episode of ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34

Since Rich, Dom, Glenda, and Lumumba were so far back from the other teams during the first half of the Megaleg, we assume that one of the two teams will go home tonight in The Amazing Race Season 34 Episode 4. And we have reason to believe that Rich and Dom will be eliminated.

Glenda and Lumumba have proven to be a strong team, even though they got lost at the beginning of the third leg. We believe they will catch up to the other groups after completing the Roadblock in Bologna. In comparison, Rich and Dom struggled in the first two legs. Their time in the race might be up after the Megaleg.

Plus, in the promo for “Everyone’s an Artist,” Dom appears to have difficulties with the sculpting Roadblock. She says, “I can’t do this.” Later in the video, Dom has trouble breathing and cries, “Why is this so hard?”

However, fans will have to watch the episode to see if our theory is correct.

The Amazing Race Season 34 Episode 4, “Everyone’s an Artist,” airs tonight, Oct. 12, at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

