‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34 Predictions: Who Will Finish Last in Tonight’s Episode?

Every The Amazing Race Season 34 team that arrives last to the pit stop will be eliminated, thanks to no non-elimination legs. So far, host Phil Keoghan has said goodbye to two groups. And he’ll have to break the bad news to another duo in The Amazing Race Season 34 Episode 3, which airs tonight, Oct. 5. Read on for our theory regarding which racers will finish in last place tonight.

‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34 Episode 3 airs tonight, Oct. 5

The 10 remaining teams will compete in the third leg of The Amazing Race Season 34 when episode 3, “It’s All in the Details,” airs tonight, Oct. 5, on CBS.

The synopsis for “It’s All in the Details” reads, “Teams start a Megaleg in Bologna, Italy, where they must cart an 88-pound wheel of Parmigiano cheese and build a Ducati Panigale V4 motorcycle.”

A Megaleg is exactly what it sounds like — a leg with double the Detours and Roadblocks. And it is twice as long as a standard leg. The show first introduced this twist in The Amazing Race Season 32, so this will be the Megaleg’s second appearance in the series.

Gathering evidence from the promo and sneak peeks for our prediction

The promo for The Amazing Race Season 34 Episode 3 shows the teams competing in two tasks. But we know from the synopsis that there will be more because it’s a Megaleg. In the video, the racers carry cheese in a wheelbarrow through the streets of Italy and build a bike.

Glenda, Lumumba Roberts, Emily Bushnell, and Molly Sinert run into trouble in the preview. Glenda and Lumumba argue over directions, and Emily and Molly start crying in a car. Other teams briefly shown in the promo are Marcus and Michael Craig, Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss, Luis Colon and Michelle Burgos, and Linton and Sharik Atkinson.

CBS also released three sneak peeks for The Amazing Race Season 34 Episode 3. The first video depicts the racers boarding the charter plane in Innsbruck, Austria, and arriving in Bologna, Italy. Phil explains to the camera that leg three is a Megaleg, featuring “two Detours, two Roadblocks, and two cities.” Glenda, Lumumba, Marcus, and Michael are the first group to depart, and they have to drive a stick shift.

The second sneak peek shows Luis and Michelle struggling to reverse and having to push the car to turn around. And the third video details Luis and Michelle delivering their wheel of cheese to a chef at a restaurant.

Which team will be eliminated tonight in ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34?

Considering the first two episodes, the promo, and the sneak peeks for The Amazing Race Season 34 Episode 3, we have a couple of guesses regarding who will go home tonight.

Even though Luis and Michelle have difficulty driving a stick shift, they should be safe. They have a strong presence in the previews for the episode, which leads us to believe that they won’t be eliminated. And the same goes for Emily and Molly. The clip of them crying is likely a misdirection from the editing team.

But there are a few teams who are nowhere to be found in the sneak peeks — Aubrey Ares and David Hernandez, Quinton Peron and Mattie Lynch, and Rich Kuo and Dom Jones. And given the three duos’ performance in episode 2, we think Quinton, Mattie, Rich, and Dom are in danger. However, many circumstances lead to a team’s elimination. So anything could happen in the Megaleg.

Our final prediction is that Rich and Dom are the last to arrive at the pit stop and are eliminated from the race.

The Amazing Race Season 34 Episode 3 premieres tonight, Oct. 5, at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

