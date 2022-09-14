‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34: Release Date, Cast, and How to Watch

The Amazing Race is back with its 2022 fall season, and it promises to be another exciting adventure with new countries and surprising twists (or lack thereof). And we have everything you need to prepare for The Amazing Race Season 34 premiere, including who’s racing around the world and where they will travel.

Meet the teams who make up ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34 cast

A few contestants in The Amazing Race Season 34 might look familiar to Big Brother fans and football enthusiasts.

The teams are:

Aastha Lal (33) and Nina Duong (34), an engaged couple from Marina Del Ray, CA

Abby Garrett (24) and Will Freeman (25), childhood sweethearts from Birmingham, AL

Aubrey Ares (29) and David Hernandez (29), ballroom dancers from Los Angeles, CA

Derek Xiao (24) and Claire Rehfuss (25), a reality romance from Los Angeles, CA

Emily Bushnell (36) and Molly Sinert (36), long-lost twins from Ardmore, PA, and Palm Beach Gardens, FL, respectively

Glenda (41) and Lumumba Roberts (41), newlyweds from Norcross, GA

Luis Colon (34) and Michelle Burgos (34), a married couple from Miami, FL

Linton (50) and Sharik Atkinson (23), father and daughter from Brooklyn, NY

Marcus (38) and Michael Craig (30), military brothers from Richmond Hill, GA, and Alamogordo, NM, respectively

Quinton Peron (29) and Mattie Lynch (27), former Los Angeles Rams cheerleaders from Pasadena, CA, and Vista, CA, respectively

Tim Mann (40) and Rex Ryan (59), golf buddies from Brentwood, TN

Rich Kuo (32) and Dom Jones (35), motivational speakers from Huntington Beach, CA

Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss met on Big Brother 23, and their romance began in the jury house. And Rex Ryan is the former head coach of the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills.

When does ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34 premiere?

The Amazing Race Season 34 Episode 1, “Many Firsts But Don’t Be Last,” premieres on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 10 p.m. ET. It will air directly after the Survivor Season 43 premiere, which is a special two-hour episode.

The Amazing Race will continue to air on Wednesdays in the following weeks.

What countries are the racers traveling to?

The Amazing Race Season 34 teams will begin the race outside the United States. The 12 duos will travel from Los Angeles to Munich, Germany, on the Titan Airways Boeing 757 charter plane that the show used in season 33. And the racers will gather at the starting line in Munich.

After running around Germany, the remaining teams will travel to Austria, Italy, France, Spain, and Iceland. For the first time in the show’s history, The Amazing Race will feature a leg in Jordan, including a trip to the ancient city of Petra. And for the finale, the final three pairs will head to Nashville.

Fans should also know that season 34 won’t feature one long-standing twist. This time around, if a team comes in last place, they will be automatically eliminated from the race. There won’t be any Speed Bumps to save contestants from elimination.

How to watch the new season

Fans can watch The Amazing Race Season 34 live on CBS or Paramount Plus. And new episodes will be available to stream on Paramount Plus the following day.

The Amazing Race Season 34 premieres on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

