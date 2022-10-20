‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34 Spoilers: Who Is in the Final 3?

Only three teams will make it to the finale of The Amazing Race Season 34, which will air later this year. However, producers filmed the last leg in June 2022. So spoilers are floating around online that claim to know who the final three pairs are in The Amazing Race Season 34. Read on to find out who may be racing in the last leg and the potential winner.

[Spoiler alert: This article might contain spoilers from the finale of The Amazing Race Season 34.]

Phil Keoghan | Photo: CBS

Which teams remain in ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34 after episode 4?

After a tiring and demoralizing Megaleg, only nine teams remain in the competition. Aastha Lal and Nina Duong were the first pair eliminated from The Amazing Race Season 34, followed by Tim Mann and Rex Ryan, and Rich Kuo and Dom Jones.

Following episode 4, the racers left in The Amazing Race Season 34 are:

Abby Garrett and Will Freeman

Aubrey Ares and David Hernandez

Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss

Emily Bushnell and Molly Sinert

Glenda and Lumumba Roberts

Luis Colon and Michelle Burgos

Linton and Sharik Atkinson

Marcus and Michael Craig

Quinton Peron and Mattie Lynch

As fans recall, Linton and Sharik nearly quit the show in episode 4 after Sharik experienced a devastating breakdown due to a challenging Roadblock. But they agreed to keep competing, and the father and daughter duo finished the Megaleg in second to last place, sending Rich and Dom home.

In episode 5, the teams will travel to Jordan for the first time in The Amazing Race‘s history. According to the synopsis, contestants will “ride a train and experience a scene reminiscent of the 1963 Oscar-winning film Lawrence of Arabia, search the Wadi Rum desert, and visit the ancient city of Petra.”

Spoilers indicate which three pairs make it to the finale of ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34

Social media sightings and spoilers online suggest that Derek and Claire, Molly and Emily, and Luis and Michelle are the final three teams racing for the $1 million in the finale of The Amazing Race Season 34. Mjsbigblog compiled this information in a blog post.

The last leg takes place in Nashville, Tennessee, where multiple fans spotted these three teams filming for the CBS series. Of course, these spoilers aren’t confirmed. So fans will have to wait to discover if they are correct.

The final pairs aren’t surprising since they have all shown they are formidable competitors. However, it’s shocking that Marcus and Michael likely won’t make it to the end, given their strength in the first three legs.

The teams are sure feeling the heat!?? #AmazingRace pic.twitter.com/UvAy9iNuJ7 — The Amazing Race (@AmazingRaceCBS) October 6, 2022

Which of the final three teams wins?

Unfortunately, the winners of The Amazing Race Season 34 have not leaked online. However, many reports indicate one team was ahead of the other two during the final leg — Derek and Claire. But that doesn’t mean they didn’t fall behind or another team pulled ahead at any point during the leg.

The audience will just have to watch the finale to find out the winners.

New episodes of The Amazing Race Season 34 air Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. And in the meantime, check back into Showbiz Cheat Sheet for more The Amazing Race Season 34 spoilers.

