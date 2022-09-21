Is ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34 on Tonight? Everything We Know About the Premiere

The 34th race around the world is just around the corner, and The Amazing Race fans are excited to meet the new teams competing for the $1 million grand prize. Host Phil Keoghan will greet the duos at the starting line in Munich, Germany, where they will begin their journey. But can viewers expect to see The Amazing Race Season 34 premiere tonight, Sept. 21?

‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34 cast | Photo: Kit Karzen/CBS

‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34 premieres tonight, Sept. 21

The Amazing Race Season 34 teams will arrive at the starting line tonight, Sept. 21, at 10 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the premiere live on CBS or Paramount+. And if you miss it, Paramount+ will add the episode to its streaming library on Sept. 22.

Instead of beginning in the United States, as has typically been the case, the 24 new racers will all hop on a plane from Los Angeles to Munich, Germany, where they will start the race. From there, the teams will travel to Austria, Italy, France, Spain, and Iceland. And for the first time in The Amazing Race history, the series will feature a leg in Jordan, where the duos will visit the ancient city of Petra.

The Amazing Race Season 34 is set to conclude in Nashville, where the final three duos will compete for the win.

Meet the new teams

Fans will meet 24 new contestants in the premiere of The Amazing Race Season 34 tonight. And a few names might sound familiar to some viewers.

The teams in The Amazing Race Season 34 are:

Aastha Lal (33) and Nina Duong (34), an engaged couple from Marina Del Ray, CA

Abby Garrett (24) and Will Freeman (25), childhood sweethearts from Birmingham, AL

Aubrey Ares (29) and David Hernandez (29), ballroom dancers from Los Angeles, CA

Derek Xiao (24) and Claire Rehfuss (25), a reality romance from Los Angeles, CA

Emily Bushnell (36) and Molly Sinert (36), long-lost twins from Ardmore, PA, and Palm Beach Gardens, FL, respectively

Glenda (41) and Lumumba Roberts (41), newlyweds from Norcross, GA

Luis Colon (34) and Michelle Burgos (34), a married couple from Miami, FL

Linton (50) and Sharik Atkinson (23), father and daughter from Brooklyn, NY

Marcus (38) and Michael Craig (30), military brothers from Richmond Hill, GA, and Alamogordo, NM, respectively

Quinton Peron (29) and Mattie Lynch (27), former Los Angeles Rams cheerleaders from Pasadena, CA, and Vista, CA, respectively

Tim Mann (40) and Rex Ryan (59), golf buddies from Brentwood, TN

Rich Kuo (32) and Dom Jones (35), motivational speakers from Huntington Beach, CA

These @CBSBigBrother alums, Derek and Claire, are ready to take on another @CBS show and this time rely on each other in the process!? #AmazingRace pic.twitter.com/2JgWZlTyDM — The Amazing Race (@AmazingRaceCBS) September 20, 2022

‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34 will feature a new twist and throw away a classic one

According to Entertainment Weekly, Phil Keoghan will introduce a new twist called the Scramble when The Amazing Race Season 34 teams approach the starting line. The host told the racers, “You can complete the challenges on this first leg of the race in any order that you want to. It’s called ‘The Scramble.'”

It’s unclear if the Scramble will reappear in other legs later in the season, but it will be interesting to see how it works during the premiere.

Also, for the first time in the show’s 34 seasons, there will be no non-elimination legs in The Amazing Race Season 34. If a team arrives last at the pit stop, they are automatically eliminated from the race.

The Amazing Race Season 34 premieres tonight, Sept. 21, at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

