‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34 Won’t Feature 1 Long-Standing Twist

A few months after The Amazing Race Season 33 finale on CBS, the reality competition series returns for its thirty-fourth race around the world. Phil Keoghan is back as the host, and fans will recognize a few familiar faces on the cast. However, producers made one change to The Amazing Race Season 34 that will severely alter the game.

Phil Keoghan | Photo: Kit Karzen/CBS

CBS announces the cast of ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34

Per TVLine, The Amazing Race Season 34 cast features long-lost twins, numerous couples, and a former NFL coach.

The cast includes:

Aastha Lal (33) and Nina Duong (34), an engaged couple from Marina Del Ray, CA

Abby Garrett (24) and Will Freeman (25), childhood sweethearts from Birmingham, AL

Aubrey Ares (29) and David Hernandez (29), ballroom dancers from Los Angeles, CA

Derek Xiao (24) and Claire Rehfuss (25), a reality romance from Los Angeles, CA

Emily Bushnell (36) and Molly Sinert (36), long-lost twins from Ardmore, PA, and Palm Beach Gardens, FL, respectively

Glenda (41) and Lumumba Roberts (41), newlyweds from Norcross, GA

Luis Colon (34) and Michelle Burgos (34), a married couple from Miami, FL

Linton (50) and Sharik Atkinson (23), father and daughter from Brooklyn, NY

Marcus (38) and Michael Craig (30), military brothers from Richmond Hill, GA, and Alamogordo, NM, respectively

Quinton Peron (29) and Mattie Lynch (27), former Rams cheerleaders from Pasadena, CA, and Vista, CA, respectively

Tim Mann (40) and Rex Ryan (59), golf buddies from Brentwood, TN

Rich Kuo (32) and Dom Jones (35), motivational speakers from Huntington Beach, CA

Season 34 won’t include a well-established twist

According to CBS’ press release for The Amazing Race Season 34, the upcoming race won’t feature any non-elimination legs.

As fans recall, non-elimination legs have been a part of the show since season 1. Penalties for arriving last in one of these legs have varied over the years, but this twist has always been a staple of The Amazing Race.

Most recently, in season 33, teams who came in last place during a non-elimination leg had to endure a departure time penalty at the beginning of the next leg. But before the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, racers would have to perform a Speed Bump if a non-elimination leg saved them.

However, the teams in The Amazing Race Season 34 will compete knowing they will go home if they come in last place during a leg. The press release reads, “With one team being eliminated at the end of every leg, it will be one of the most grueling races in the show’s history. Teams will be in for a surprise when host Phil Keoghan teases a game-changing element in the first leg of the race.”

It's time to choose your racers!? Meet the teams of season 34 who will be racing around the globe for a chance at $1 million dollars.✈️? #AmazingRace pic.twitter.com/IiSkVakaXJ — The Amazing Race (@AmazingRaceCBS) August 24, 2022

What countries will the teams travel to in ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34?

Along with the cast list, CBS released the route for The Amazing Race Season 34.

According to TVLine, the racers will start in Munich, Germany. They will also travel to Austria, Italy, France, Spain, and Iceland.

For the first time, the show will feature a leg in Jordan, where the teams will visit the ancient city of Petra. The racers “will ride a train and experience a scene reminiscent of the 1963 Oscar-winning film Lawrence of Arabia, perform a Jordanian folk dance, and learn the Arabic alphabet.”

And the final three teams will end the season in Nashville, TN, where the winner will be crowned.

The Amazing Race Season 34 premieres on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

