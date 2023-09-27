'The Amazing Race' Season 35 schedule shows how long the season will run for and when the finale will potentially air. Here's what to know.

CBS’s The Amazing Race Season 35 is officially part of its fall lineup, and fans can’t wait to see what’s in store for the upcoming contestants. The 13 teams competing this season will race around the world for a $1 million prize. Here’s what to know about The Amazing Race Season 35 schedule and possible finale date.

The Amazing Race Season 35 premieres on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, at 9:30 p.m. ET. Survivor Season 45 premieres on the same day at 8 p.m. ET. Both shows plan to air 90-minute episodes throughout their entire seasons.

Here’s when fans can expect new episodes for the remainder of The Amazing Race Season 35 schedule (subject to change):

Episode 1: Sept. 27, 2023



Episode 2: Oct. 4, 2023



Episode 3: Oct. 11, 2023



Episode 4: Oct. 18, 2023



Episode 5: Oct. 25, 2023



Episode 6: Nov. 1, 2023



Episode 7: Nov. 8, 2023



Episode 8: Nov. 15, 2023



Episode 9: Nov. 22, 2023



Episode 10: Nov. 29, 2023



Episode 11: Dec. 6, 2023



Episode 12: Dec. 13, 2023



Finale: Dec. 20, 2023

The Amazing Race typically doesn’t have a reunion show after the finale like Survivor. The Survivor reunion airs the same night of the finale after host Jeff Probst announces the winner.

Fans hoping to catch more CBS reality TV this fall will be in luck. Big Brother Season 25 premieres on Aug. 2, 2023, and airs for a record 100 days over 14 weeks. The Big Brother Season 25 finale won’t air until Nov. 9, 2023, giving reality TV fans a month of overlap between Big Brother, Survivor, and The Amazing Race.

Where does the cast travel in each leg of the race?

Each episode of The Amazing Race Season 35 takes the cast to a different location. The season reportedly begins in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, in episode 1. The cast then remains in Mexico for the race’s second leg, and by the third leg, they move from Puerto Vallarta to Guatape, Colombia.

The cast goes from Guatape to Medellin, Colombia, in the fourth leg. For the fifth leg, they head to Santiago, Chile, and then to Cordoba, Argentina, for the sixth leg. The seventh leg has the cast heading to a city in Argentina. Early spoilers note the cast likely spent two legs of the race in Argentina.

From Argentina, the cast heads to Montevideo, Uruguay, for the eighth leg, and Bridgetown, Barbados, for the ninth. Leg 10 is spent in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, and leg 11 is spent in Rio Yasica, Dominican Republic. The final leg takes the cast from Rio Yasica to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Viewers must wait and see how the cast moves from each country during each episode. But the premiere will definitely feature Puerto Vallarta, and the finale will undoubtedly feature Philadelphia.

Elements of this story were first reported by Reddit.

