CBS’s The Amazing Race Season 35 is finally here. Fans can gear up to watch host Phil Keoghan guide newly partnered teams to race worldwide for the $1 million prize. While recent seasons of the show were adjusted for coronavirus (COVID-19), some fan-favorite aspects of pre-pandemic seasons will return. So, how can viewers catch The Amazing Race Season 35 premiere? Here’s what to know.

‘The Amazing Race’ Season 35 premiere date and time

The Amazing Race Season 35 premiere date is Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, at 9:30 p.m. ET. The new season premieres after Survivor Season 45 premieres at 8 p.m. ET.

Survivor and The Amazing Race will have 90-minute episodes throughout the entire season. This decision was likely made in light of the writer’s and actor’s strikes causing delays for other network TV shows. According to executive producers Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri, the longer episodes “allow us to show more of each city we travel to, especially the people and the culture, plus we get to know our contestants on a deeper level and their relationships with each other,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

The season premiere opens in Los Angeles, where the cast members have to cross a tightrope on the roof of the Biltmore Hotel. After that, the competitors head to new locations, like Slovenia, Sweden, India, Ireland, Thailand, Germany, and finally, Washington State for the finish line.

How to watch the premiere

Those with cable can catch the new season on CBS. Each episode also airs live and on-demand on Paramount+. Paramount+ offers a seven-day free trial to new users.

Fans without Paramount+ or CBS still have options to catch the premiere. Streaming services such as DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV offer CBS as part of their packages, and several of these options also offer free trials. DirecTV Stream has a five-day free trial, FuboTV has a seven-day free trial, and YouTube TV has a 14-day free trial.

Viewers hoping to catch up on select seasons can do so on Hulu and Netflix. Netflix only offers two past seasons to stream, but Hulu has several others.

Here’s ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 35 cast

The Amazing Race Season 35 premiere introduces the new cast. Thirteen teams will race across the world for the $1 million prize. Here’s The Amazing Race Season 35 cast:

Jocelyn Chao and Victor Limary — Couple from Albuquerque, New Mexico

Liam and Yeremi Hykel — Brothers from Cheyenne, Wyoming

Andrea Simpson and Malaina Hatcher — Best friends from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Joe Moskowitz and Ian Todd — Engaged couple from New York City, New York

Steve Cargile and Anna Leigh Wilson — Father and daughter from Petty, Texas

Morgan and Lena Franklin — Sisters from New York City and Los Angeles

Todd and Ashlie Martin — Married couple from Chino, California

Robbin Tomich and Chelsea Day — Best friends from Kirkland, Washington, and Shoreline, Washington

Greg and John Franklin — Brothers from New York City and Mountain View, California

Rob and Corey McArthur — Father and son from Riverside, California, and New York City

Joel Strasser and Garrett Smith — Best friends from Kuna, Idaho, and Meridian, Idaho

Elizabeth and Iliana Rivera — Mother and daughter from Tampa, Florida

Alexandra and Sheridan Lichtor — Siblings from Chicago, Illinois

