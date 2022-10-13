‘The Amazing Race’ Spoilers: How Far Do Derek and Claire Make It in Season 34?

The Amazing Race Season 34 is in the midst of airing on CBS, but the network filmed the competition in May and June 2022. Thanks to spottings on social media, we know a few spoilers about The Amazing Race Season 34 and its contestants. And among those spoilers are how far Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss get in the competition.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from The Amazing Race Season 34.]

Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss | Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Claire and Derek are competing in ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34

Derek and Claire met in Big Brother 23 but didn’t start dating until after the game. A year later, the couple took their relationship to the next level and signed up to be a part of The Amazing Race Season 34.

Derek and Claire dominated in the first leg, where they finished in first place. Many fans credited their communication and navigation skills for their win. However, in the next two legs, the duo ran into a couple of speed bumps (no pun intended).

Claire stumbled through the yodeling Roadblock in the second episode. She and Derek left the task in second to last place, but they persevered and ended the leg in fourth place. Then, in the third leg, Claire struggled again during the Roadblock. The contestants had to assemble a motorcycle, which took Claire longer than the other competitors.

However, Derek and Claire still left the Roadblock in sixth place. And the audience will see the continuation of the third leg in episode 4.

‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34 spoilers indicate how far the couple makes it in the competition

The Amazing Race Season 34 concluded in Nashville, Tennessee, per spoilers. The final three teams traveled from Reykjavík, Iceland, where the second to last leg took place, back to the United States for the finale, as is tradition with the Race. And while in Nashville, fans spotted the final three racing in the season’s last leg.

According to Reality Fan Forum, Derek and Claire were among the final three teams racing for the $1 million grand prize in Nashville. Several people shared sightings of them filming the show on social media. However, because the final pit stop was assumingly in a closed-off area, it’s unclear whether or not Derek and Claire win The Amazing Race Season 34.

Many fans believe they could be the champions because they were reportedly ahead of the other two teams near the end of the leg. Unfortunately, the only way to know if Derek and Claire are the winners is to tune in to the finale.

Got to put on a show for the locals!?? #AmazingRace pic.twitter.com/KpszsUNHOl — The Amazing Race (@AmazingRaceCBS) September 22, 2022

Derek was convinced they would win after the first leg

Claire and Derek recap episodes of The Amazing Race Season 34 on his YouTube channel. And after winning the first leg of the season, Derek explained his mindset before starting the second leg.

“I was pretty confident going into it,” Derek explained. “I was like, ‘Claire, I think we’re just going to win The Amazing Race right now.’ I don’t know how else to say this.”

Claire added, “We’re about to sweep.” And Derek said, “‘Congratulations, you have $500,000.’ So going into the second leg, I think I brought that same mentality into it. And I was like, ‘If we just keep doing what we’re doing, I don’t know when we’re ever going to lose.'”

New episodes of The Amazing Race Season 34 air Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. And in the meantime, check back into Showbiz Cheat Sheet for more The Amazing Race Season 34 spoilers.

