‘The Amazing Race’: Have Teams Ever Lied to Get on the Show?

Given The Amazing Race‘s popularity, it’s not surprising that thousands of people apply each season. As a result, applicants must stand out to the Amazing Race producers to be chosen for the show. And sometimes, a small fib or two results in them racing around the world for the $1 million grand prize.

Phil Keoghan | Photo: CBS

How to apply to be on ‘The Amazing Race’

The casting process for The Amazing Race is extensive. But given that the show’s producers receive thousands of applications each season, they need to be selective about who they cast.

Almost anyone can apply for the CBS reality competition series via the show’s casting website. However, there are a few Amazing Race rules that they have to follow. Applicants have to be U.S. citizens and at least 18 years old. But other than that, the Amazing Race casting directors are open to hearing everyone’s case about why they should be on the show.

Aspiring racers must fill out a questionnaire and submit an audition tape. Then, all they can do is wait for a call from the casting director to see if they made it to the next round. And if they are chosen, there are multiple more auditions and rounds before getting officially cast.

Fans call out ‘Amazing Race’ contestants who fibbed on their applications for the show

While waiting for news about The Amazing Race Season 35, one fan started a Reddit thread pondering whether contestants had lied to get on the show.

“There have been a few contestants who presented themselves untruthfully in order to get on the show,” they wrote. “I’m thinking of Sarah [Reinertsen] and Peter [Harsch] from TAR 10, with Sarah having one leg and Peter being her boyfriend/coach (allegedly). He was actually her coach, but they were never dating.”

They continued, “And Brooke [Adams] and Robbie [Strauss] from TAR 25, the dating wrestlers. Maybe they were dating, but if so, it seems they may have broken up during the race, and Robbie then proposed to and re-married his ex-wife. No shade on them, I get why they did it, and it’s just a show. I’m just curious, though, if there are any other stories people gave to get on the show that might not have been entirely truthful.”

“I believe Jenny [Wu] from Jenny and Jelani [Roy] S26 wasn’t actually single during her season,” another fan shared. “She said she was so she could compete on the blind date season. I get it, though, I would too.”

Someone else pointed out, “Eric [Sanchez] and Danielle [Turner] had broken up before All-Stars, right?”

So, based on these stories, it sounds like The Amazing Race teams sometimes lied about their relationship status before going on the show.

What an adventure!✈️? Sending a huge congratulations to our season 34 #AmazingRace winners @derekxiao_ and @clairerehfuss!? pic.twitter.com/o0Oiz6jdZN — The Amazing Race (@AmazingRaceCBS) December 9, 2022

Is the show renewed for season 35?

Although CBS has already cast and filmed The Amazing Race Season 35, there is no news surrounding when the show will return.

Spoilers indicate that production began in late October and ended in November 2022. The locations for The Amazing Race Season 35 include Mexico, Colombia, Chile, and more. However, the cast is unknown, along with the release date.

Now, we just have to wait for CBS to make the next move before we can start preparing for the next race. Hopefully, season 35 will come sooner rather than later.

All seasons of The Amazing Race are available to stream on Paramount+.