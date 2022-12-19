‘The Amazing Race’: Are Teams Punished for Breaking the Traffic Rules in Other Countries?

We are in between seasons of The Amazing Race — season 34 ended on Dec. 7, and CBS has yet to announce when season 35 premieres. So there is no better time than the present to brush up on the rules of the reality competition series. And one of the regulations pertains to when the teams have to drive themselves to different locations in The Amazing Race.

Aubrey Ares and David Hernandez | Photo: CBS

‘The Amazing Race’ teams frequently drive themselves in recent seasons

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic significantly altered the format of The Amazing Race, including how teams traveled. Of course, they could no longer book their own flights due to exposure and risk of getting infected. So CBS and the producers arranged for the cast and crew to use a charter plane to fly from country to country.

However, taxis are another classic element of The Amazing Race that has been missing in the post-COVID seasons. Contestants in earlier seasons relied on complete strangers to safely and quickly get them to the different locations during a leg. So, due to the risk of exposure, racers can no longer utilize taxis.

The Amazing Race Seasons 33 and 34 mainly featured teams driving themselves places. Producers would give them a car that they could use for a leg. And the pairs would have to rely on their map-reading skills to guide them to the locations.

The contestants cannot break the laws of other countries

Just as they would do if they were driving in the United States, the teams in The Amazing Race have to abide by a country’s traffic laws.

The rules for The Amazing Race state that contestants must know the foreign traffic laws while driving, and they cannot break them.

The most important rule to follow is no speeding. Of course, when racers are in a rush and want to get to a particular location as soon as possible, pressing a little harder on the gas pedal is tempting. However, punishments are set for those who break the rules.

What an adventure!✈️? Sending a huge congratulations to our season 34 #AmazingRace winners @derekxiao_ and @clairerehfuss!? pic.twitter.com/o0Oiz6jdZN — The Amazing Race (@AmazingRaceCBS) December 9, 2022

What happens if teams break the rules in ‘The Amazing Race’?

The Amazing Race producers designed penalties for teams who break the rules. And the punishments all pertain to when a pair can check in to the pit stop.

For example, if contestants decide not to complete a Roadblock, they will encounter a four-hour penalty when they greet host Phil Keoghan at the finish line. So they would have to wait somewhere nearby before Phil could officially check them in. And in the meantime, other racers could pass them up.

If a team is caught speeding, they must endure a 10-minute penalty during the leg. So they will have to pull over and wait until their 10 minutes are up.

All seasons of The Amazing Race, including season 34, are available to stream on Paramount+. Seasons 1, 2, 5, 7, and 23-32 are on Hulu. And The Amazing Race Seasons 5 and 7 are available on Netflix.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.