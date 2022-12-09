‘The Amazing Race’: When Will Season 35 Premiere? Fans Speculate the Date

Following the finale of The Amazing Race 34, fans are looking ahead to the next season. They celebrated the win of Big Brother couple Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss, but now viewers want to know when The Amazing Race 35 will premiere.

CBS has yet to announce they have renewed ‘The Amazing Race’ for season 35

Sadly, CBS hasn’t released any news about The Amazing Race 35. The network hasn’t even announced that the reality competition series has been renewed for season 35.

Fans shouldn’t worry, though, because thanks to spoilers, we know that producers have already finished filming the upcoming race. Bystanders from around the world have spotted the cast and crew filming season 35 and shared their accounts on social media.

So now that we know The Amazing Race 35 is happening, we just need to know the premiere date. CBS previously announced its spring lineup, which included the Survivor 44 premiere on March 1, 2023. But The Amazing Race was notably missing from the schedule.

Fans theorize when the new season will premiere

The Amazing Race fans hooped on Reddit to speculate when the upcoming competition would start airing on CBS.

“When will season 35 of The Amazing Race premiere??” one fan asked. “My educated guess would be the summer or fall of 2023? CBS could show it in the spring along with Survivor again like they did in the fall. Any thoughts, ideas, or guesses?”

A Reddit user commented, “CBS already announced the spring schedule; no [The Amazing Race]. Summer would be the earliest.”

“I doubt summer because of Big Brother taking 3-4 hours of Prime Time weekly,” someone added. “Only season 5 was in the summer.”

Another fan said, “Unless something new in spring crashes and they use it as fill-in spackle, probably autumn 2023 is my guess.”

“In the past (let’s say [season 17] forward), when they’ve had a season that airs from September to December, the following season has begun airing in February,” a Reddit user pointed out. “Things got screwed up after [season 28], with only one season per calendar year from 2016-20. And then the two most recent COVID seasons. Hopefully, they’ll get back to what they did before, and [season 35] premieres on February 15 or 22, 2023.”

We have to agree with the last fan — although CBS didn’t include The Amazing Race 35 in its original release regarding the spring schedule for 2023, we believe the network will add it. At least, that’s what we are hoping.

[Spoiler alert: The following contains spoilers about the locations of The Amazing Race 35.]

Everything we know about ‘The Amazing Race 35’

Since CBS has kept quiet about The Amazing Race 35, not much is known about the upcoming season. However, spoilers indicate where the teams will travel. And the locations will be a breath of fresh air for those tired of Europe.

The new teams will begin the race in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, and make their way through South America and the Caribbean before flying back to the United States for the final leg. The cast and crew will use the charter plane again.

