‘The Bachelor’ 2023: Rachel Recchia Recommends Nate Mitchell or Tyler Norris as Leads

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey are on their quest to find love on The Bachelorette Season 19. So far this season, the women have connected with several amazing men, and they’ve had to make some hard choices regarding who stays and who goes. Rachel was recently asked who she believes should become the lead for The Bachelor 2023. Here’s what she said about Nate Mitchell and Tyler Norris.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette Season 19 spoilers ahead regarding Rachel Recchia’s top men.]

‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 lead Rachel Recchia has recommendations for ‘The Bachelor’ 2023

The Bachelorette Season 19 hometowns recently aired, and fans saw Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey meet the parents of their final men. Rachel brought Tyler Norris, Zach Shallcross, Tino Franco, and Aven Jones to hometowns, while Gabby brought Erich Schwer, Jason Alabaster, and Johnny DePhillipo.

However, Rachel ended up sending Tyler home before she got a chance to meet his parents. At that point, she didn’t feel they connected on a deep enough level. And right before hometowns, Gabby sent Nate Mitchell home, as she wasn’t ready to become a mother figure in his daughter’s life.

Rachel spoke to Extra TV about The Bachelor 2023 and she thinks would make a great lead from her season. “Of course, Nate, I think would be an incredible Bachelor,” she said. “Tyler, Jordan V. I don’t know. Maybe Meatball. I think he would be a riot. He’s so incredible.”

Nate Mitchell is the most likely option for ‘The Bachelor’ 2023

Rachel name-dropped a few men who could take on the lead role in The Bachelor 2023, but it seems like Nate Mitchell is the most likely candidate. Nate received a fantastic edit during his time on The Bachelorette Season 19, and many fans adored that he’s so close with his young daughter.

Unfortunately, external drama might hurt Nate’s chances of becoming the lead. One of his ex-girlfriends told spoiler guru Reality Steve that Nate was cheating on her. Since then, Bachelor Nation producer Mike Fleiss appeared to defend Nate, further suggesting they want him as the lead.

While Tyler Norris might make a good lead, it’s highly unlikely production will ask him to return. Rumors suggest he joins the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 cast and finds love while on the beach. He’s reportedly still dating the cast member he leaves the beach with.

Who are Rachel’s final 2 on ‘The Bachelorette’?

With Aven Jones’ hometown left followed by Fantasy Suites, who are Rachel Recchia’s final two men on The Bachelorette Season 19?

According to The Bachelorette spoilers from Reality Steve, Tino Franco and Rachel get engaged at the end. As for the second-place man, it appears it’s likely Aven. Spoilers suggest Zach Shallcross self-eliminates following his overnight date with Rachel, which likely sends her into a tailspin. She then most likely tells Aven she cannot continue with him after this happens, leaving her with Tino.

“Aven is your final two guy. And yes, I’m aware of the shots in the preview of Rachel in Aven’s room crying,” Reality Steve explained. “I think it’s safe to deduce that’s Rachel sending Aven home at final two, so it’s just Tino on final rose ceremony day.”

The Bachelorette Season 19 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

