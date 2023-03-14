‘The Bachelor’: Charity Lawson Received a Flawless Edit for a Reason

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 27 is ending soon and only three women remain after Zach Shallcross sent Charity Lawson home. Charity was eliminated during hometown week, and producers gave her a flawless edit throughout the season. Here’s why she likely received such a fantastic edit leading into the announcement that she’s the next lead of The Bachelorette.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 27 spoilers ahead regarding hometowns.]

Charity Lawson and Zach Shallcross | ABC/Craig Sjodin

‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 fans rooted for Charity Lawson

Charity Lawson and Zach Shallcross had a fantastic relationship in The Bachelor Season 27. She got far in the competition, even allowing Zach to meet her family during hometown week. Unfortunately, Zach said goodbye to Charity after realizing he wanted to continue dating the other three women — Ariel Frenkel, Kaity Biggar, and Gabi Elnicki.

It was easy to root for Charity through the competition. She presented herself gracefully in the presence of Zach and the other women. She was never the source of drama and shared her vulnerabilities with Zach. And Charity didn’t start the only drama surrounding her during the season.

The drama surrounding Charity will be addressed during the Women Tell All. Kat Izzo pulled Zach aside before his one-on-one date with Charity, which caused chaos between Kat and Brooklyn Willie. Brooklyn grew angry with Kat for stealing Charity’s thunder, and Kat didn’t understand the big deal. Charity shed tears over the situation but didn’t dwell on the drama like Kat and Brooklyn did.

She likely received a flawless edit because producers knew she’d be chosen as ‘The Bachelorette’ lead

Only one woman can end this journey with the final rose. ? Watch #TheBachelor's 2-night event starting tonight at 8/7c on ABC. Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/hPGUg8ArYB — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) March 13, 2023

Was Charity Lawson as unproblematic as she appeared in The Bachelor Season 27, or did she purposely receive a flawless edit from the producers?

It’s likely a mix of both. Charity was 100% in the competition for Zach Shallcross’s love. But producers likely knew she was a frontrunner to become the next lead of The Bachelorette. In order to get fans hyped on Charity as the next lead, they’d have to give her the best possible edit.

Some fans on Reddit claimed producers have an idea of who they want to make the next Bachelorette when new seasons of The Bachelor begin, which also impacts the editing. “I am friends with a few people from the franchise and can confirm it’s true that often they have the next lead picked,” a fan shared. “It creates a lot of animosity in the house. My friend, for example, shared a producer with other contestants while ‘the next lead’ had several from day one and just had a better treatment overall.”

Production might’ve also had a hand in Charity’s long stretch of time spent dating Zach Shallcross. Zach certainly enjoyed spending time with Charity, but keeping her in his top four also awarded fans more time with her on their screens.

Producers likely instructed Charity Lawson to write a graceful Instagram post after hometowns

(SPOILER): Your next “Bachelorette” is going to be…



Charity Lawson.



Nothing is ever final until ABC officially announces it, but from everything I’m hearing it’s going to be Charity.



I would expect this announcement to be made sometime in the next few weeks. pic.twitter.com/2jVnryDbLS — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) March 6, 2023

Charity Lawson’s Instagram post after her elimination from The Bachelor Season 27 screams The Bachelorette lead. “Going into this journey, I had no idea what I was walking into,” the caption of her post begins. “But wow, was it an experience of a lifetime. I was challenged and pushed to a level of vulnerability that I didn’t know was possible for myself.”

She then thanks Zach Shallcross and wished him the best moving forward without her. “You provided a constant safe space showing grace, compassion, and always allowed me to share parts of myself that were hidden,” Charity wrote. “I wish you nothing but the best as your journey continues!”

This is the most thorough post from anyone who competed on The Bachelor Season 27. Did producers instruct Charity to create the post to prepare fans for The Bachelorette announcement? We think so.

The Bachelor Season 27 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

