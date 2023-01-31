‘The Bachelor’: Christina Mandrell’s Drinking Leads to Her ‘Demise,’ Reality Steve Says

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 27 is in full swing, and fans are about to see more of Christina Mandrell. Christina made a splash in the first episode when she partied hard with Zach Shallcross on the party bus. And she receives the first one-on-one date of the season. But her drinking leads to her “demise,” according to The Bachelor spoilers from Reality Steve.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 27 spoilers ahead regarding Christina Mandrell.]

Christina Mandrell gets the first one-on-one date with Zach Shallcross

Christina Mandrell stood out to Zach Shallcross in The Bachelor Season 27 premiere. Her ABC bio explains she’s a divorced mother, and she’s looking for long-lasting love. “She is a mom to her amazing 5-year-old daughter, Blakely, who she lives to make happy,” the bio reads. “Since getting divorced, Christina has been searching for her perfect man but must be selective since she and her daughter are in this together. Christina is looking for a partner she can trust unconditionally and is open-minded to whatever life throws their way.”

She certainly made an impression on Zach. Christina didn’t receive the First Impression Rose on night one. But she reportedly gets the first one-on-one date in episode 2.

“This was the date at the Anaheim Hills golf course and then at the Orange County Mining Company for dinner,” Reality Steve posted. “Christina got a rose.”

‘The Bachelor’ spoilers from Reality Steve state her drinking causes her ‘demise’

While Christina Mandrell receives a rose during her one-on-one date in The Bachelor Season 27, it seems she doesn’t last long.

Reality Steve explained on the Daily Roundup podcast that Christina “drank a lot” through her time on the show, as seen in the previews for the season. “Christina was pretty drunk on night one and she literally went to the stairs and took a nap,” he said. “That’s who you see on the steps.” He then said her drinking “basically led to her demise on the show.”

Reality Steve went into more detail on his website about Christina’s drinking and the stair-sleeping incident. “She apparently drank quite a bit night one and, well, the rest of the time she was there,” he noted. “Her sleeping on the steps happens in episode 3 during the pool party.”

How far does Christina Mandrell get in ‘The Bachelor’ Season 27?

Zach Shallcross wastes no time getting rid of Christina Mandrell after her drinking becomes too much. According to The Bachelor Season 27 spoilers, Christina receives a rose in episode 2 and leaves by episode 3.

“Very rarely do you get the first one-on-one of the season and you’re gone the next episode,” Reality Steve said on his podcast.

“In the first 3 episodes, Christina and her behavior is going to get the most attention,” the spoiler guru continued on his website. “We know she got the first one-on-one of the season in episode 2, then was eliminated at the 3rd rose ceremony. So, that kind of goes to show Zach wasn’t too thrilled with her behavior.”

Zach sends Christina home at the third rose ceremony, and before the rose ceremony, Zach sent Bailey Brown and Brianna Thorbourne home.

The Bachelor Season 27 airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

