‘The Bachelor’: Clayton Echard and Susie Evans Are Moving to Different States: ‘A Little Distance Never Hurts’

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans didn’t have the most straightforward journey on ABC’s The Bachelor. Clayton initially sent Susie home, and while she returned, she dumped him on the show. They later reconnected and seemingly have a fantastic relationship, but Clayton recently revealed he and Susie are moving to different states.

As of August 2022, Clayton Echard and Susie Evans are still going strong. The Bachelor couple reconnected after Clayton’s season ended. While on the show, Clayton and Susie engaged in a heated conversation after Susie revealed she’d be uncomfortable with Clayton getting intimate with the remaining women — Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. Susie went home, but Clayton asked her to return and give their relationship a chance. At the end of the season, Susie dumped Clayton in return. But they reunited after the show and rekindled their love.

Susie and Clayton have since wholly moved on from the experience. When Glamour asked where Clayton hoped to be in a year from now, he answered, “I just hope we’re both happy together. I don’t want to put any more stress or pressure on the relationship. A lot can happen in a year, but for what it is, just today, I hope we’re just happy together here.”

“I agree completely,” Susie said. “We aren’t putting the pressure or timelines out there for expectations. We’re just exploring the relationship and having a lot of fun.”

Clayton Echard said he and Susie Evans are moving to different states

Clayton Evans recently spoke on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast — and he mentioned his relationship with Susie Evans. He also noted he and Susie are moving to different states.

“Yeah, currently, we are in Virginia Beach, but our next stop actually is, I’m moving to Scottsdale, and she’s going to move in the interim to LA,” Clayton explained, according to a clip posted to Reddit. “Only a 50-minute flight apart, but we’re both chasing our dreams, and I think for location-wise, we both feel that those are the spots that we want to be.”

Clayton then noted Susie suggested they travel on the weekends to see each other. “We’ll see,” he added. “We don’t know if we’re going to like that long distance. … People might look at us like, oh, they’re separating. … I think a little distance never hurts.”

Finally, Clayton noted that if it doesn’t work, he or Susie will move closer to the other.

Many fans think their relationship might be doomed

Clayton Echard made it clear that he and Susie Evans aren’t breaking up. But many fans fear for The Bachelor couple.

“They already moved in together, so this seems odd to me,” a fan on Reddit wrote. “Why separate now, especially when he can do his job online?”

“I like Susie a lot, but I get the sense her first priority is to become famous,” another fan noted. “I think she has a lot of charisma and star quality so she may be able to do it. Her relationship with Clayton is clearly a second priority.”

Other fans aren’t so sure the couple won’t make it.

“I don’t really think this is that big of a deal or a sign that they’re breaking up,” another fan wrote. ” … Back in March, Susie said the lease she signed for the apartment was only for six months, so they were always going to reevaluate the living together situation. They shared the apartment with one of Susie’s guy friends, so it’s not like it was just the two of them together. Susie is shifting her career away from wedding photography and towards travel photography, so [this] aligns with that (she can work on her portfolio while she and Clayton travel during the weekends).”

