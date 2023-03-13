‘The Bachelor’ Hometowns: Zach Shallcross Admits He’s Not in Love With Kaity Biggar

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 27 hometowns are finally here, and fans get to see the final four women bring Zach Shallcross to where they grew up. Zach gets to meet Kaity Biggar’s family in Texas, as Kaity’s been a frontrunner in the competition since the beginning. But he tells her mother he’s not yet in love with Kaity during hometowns week.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 27 spoilers ahead regarding hometowns and Kaity Biggar.]

Kaity Biggar and Zach Shallcross | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Zach Shallcross admits he isn’t in love with Kaity Biggar during ‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 hometowns

Kaity Biggar and Zach Shallcross have sustained their fantastic connection since the beginning of the season. And Zach continues to learn about where Kaity grew up in The Bachelor Season 27 hometowns. The couple heads to Austin, Texas, where Zach can meet Kaity’s family for the first time.

“My family means so much to me,” Kaity says in an exclusive clip. “Him meeting my family, it is so important because their opinion means the world to me.”

Zach then privately sat down with Kaity’s mother. “I could see in her eyes that she was very smitten with you,” her mother told him. “So, it was really concerning because previous relationship wasn’t maybe the best experience, and I guess I just wanted to see where you are.”

Kaity’s mother wanted to hear a definitive answer from Zach. But he couldn’t give it, prompting her to give him a few looks. “I’m at, you know, this point where I can 100% see a future with Kaity,” Zach shares. ” … I can tell you this: I can absolutely see myself falling in love with Kaity.”

Who wins Zach Shallcross’s season?

It's never an easy thing to be a parent in this position. ? Join #TheBachelor for Hometowns Monday, followed by the #WomenTellAll Tuesday on ABC. pic.twitter.com/R36XdAYie2 — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) March 11, 2023

Kaity Biggar’s mother hoped to hear Zach Shallcross say he’s in love with her daughter during The Bachelor Season 27 hometowns. But it seems likely that she got over her initial trepidation. Kaity wins Zach’s season, according to Reality Steve. The two are reportedly engaged after the show.

“As you know, the final three are Ariel, Kaity, and Gabi,” the spoiler guru wrote. “That’s all you had up to this point. Ariel was eliminated at the overnight date rose ceremony, so your final two are Kaity and Gabi. Zach is engaged to Kaity Biggar.”

Additional spoilers note Charity Lawson heads home during hometowns. While Zach had a strong connection with Charity, he felt he should move forward with the other three women. Charity is reportedly the next lead for The Bachelorette.

Kaity Biggar and Zach Shallcross continue to hang out together after the season

Evidence suggests Kaity Biggar and Zach Shallcross are going strong after The Bachelor Season 27 hometowns mishap. While speaking to the Click Bait With Bachelor Nation podcast, Kaity discussed spending time in Austin, Texas. She mentioned her favorite BBQ place, Terry Black’s.

“I’m on a contract right now in Austin, and I love it here,” Kaity explained of her job as a traveling nurse. ” … “There’s some good barbecue spots. There’s Franklin’s Barbecue, which is really good, and Terry Black’s Barbecue. … I love Terry Black’s pork ribs. I could crush those, they’re so good.”

Around the same time as this interview, Zach Shallcross posted a photo of Terry Black’s to his Instagram Stories. This gave fans a clue that she and Zach are still very much together. Even more recently, Kaity posted another photo of her eating ribs at Terry Black’s in March 2023, according to Reddit.

The Bachelor Season 27 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

