'The Bachelor' Season 28 contestant Lexi Young has endometriosis. Here's what she said about diagnosis, treatment, and getting on the show.

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 28 features Joey Graziadei developing a close relationship with Lexi Young. Lexi continues to charm Joey as he gets to know her, as she has a funny and realistic side that he loves. Unfortunately, Lexi deals with endometriosis, and fans will likely see her open up about her diagnosis on the show. Here’s what she’s said about the condition.

‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 star Lexi Young opened up about her endometriosis diagnosis

Joey Graziadei and Lexi Young | Disney/John Fleenor

The Bachelor Season 28 star Lexi Young is an early favorite amongst fans, as she seems fun, natural, and perfect for Joey Graziadei. A preview for the season gave more insight into who Lexi is. The 30-year-old from Atlanta, Georgie, mentioned that she has endometriosis, which impacts her ability to have kids.

“It will be very tough for me to have children,” she states in the teaser. “But, I’ve always wanted to be a mother. I want to get married, and I want to start building that family.”

Endometriosis is a condition where tissue similar to the tissue that lines the uterus grows outside the uterus. The tissue thickens and bleeds with each menstrual cycle, but it cannot leave the body. The condition can cause ultra-painful menstrual cycles and cause pain during sexual intercourse. Additionally, as Lexi stated in the promo, it can affect a woman’s ability to get pregnant.

Lexi took to Instagram to talk about how she was diagnosed with endometriosis. She stated that she always had “incredibly painful periods,” “horrible pelvic pain,” and “really bad lower back pain.” Her symptoms intensified through the years, and none of the doctor-prescribed remedies helped. After college, her symptoms became so terrible that she “would pass out at work from pain.”

“I couldn’t sit at a desk and do my job,” she continued. “I went to multiple doctor’s appointments a week to try to gain an understanding of what was going on with my body.”

Lexi moved back home to New York from San Francisco, and her symptoms continued to worsen. “I was rushed to the emergency room multiple times while I was working at the GAP headquarters in New York,” she continued. “I was losing a lot of blood; I had really bad abdominal distention.”

When she finally received a diagnosis, she learned she had stage 4 endometriosis

The Bachelor Season 28 star Lexi Young explained how she finally learned she had stage 4 deep infiltrating endometriosis. She met a doctor at New York University who recommended that she receive laparoscopic surgery for a proper diagnosis. After the laparoscopic robotic surgery, Lexi learned of her condition.

“It was the most emotional, validating day I’ve ever had in my entire life,” she continued. “When the doctor walked into the room, she told me that I had stage 4 deep infiltrating endometriosis all over my pelvic cavity, and it even spread to other organs, I finally felt like my pain was validated.”

Lexi added that the laparoscopic surgery was difficult on her body. She underwent physical therapy for a year post-surgery and had to limit certain activities.

Lexi Young had her eggs frozen before going on ‘The Bachelor’ Season 28

In another Instagram video, Lexi Young opened up about how she had her eggs frozen before heading on to The Bachelor Season 28 to meet Joey Graziadei.

“Less than two weeks before I walked out of a limo and met Joey, I was in the OR having my egg retrieval surgery,” Lexi said. ” … I had a lot of heavy bleeding while I was on the show. I had some issues with ovarian cysts while I was on the show.”

Lexi worried about her appearance, as she felt “puffy” following the surgery. However, she gave herself an empowering pep talk. “If this guy doesn’t want me when I’m a little puffy and a little emotionally coming down from hormones, then that’s not someone that I want to marry,” she said.

The Bachelor Season 28 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

