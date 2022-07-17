‘The Bachelor’: Rachael Kirkconnell Sparks Engagement Rumors After Following Bridal Accounts

ABC’s The Bachelorette is in full swing with the two new leads, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey. Prior to this historic season, fans likely remember when Matt James was at the helm as The Bachelor. He ended the season with Rachael Kirkconnell, and after a very public breakup, they got back together. Now, Rachael’s raising eyebrows with her Instagram follows. Here’s what’s going on.

Are Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James still together in 2022?

Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James had a strong connection on The Bachelor. Unfortunately, their relationship hit a hard stop after Rachael’s past racist behavior was revealed. Rachael attended an Old South, antebellum-themed party, causing Matt to cease the relationship.

Afterward, Rachael apologized for her past behaviors and worked to learn more about how to be anti-racist. After she began putting in the work, she and Matt reconnected in April 2021. Cosmopolitan revealed Matt and Rachael began exclusively dating again in May 2021. “I think the best way to put it is that we can have critical conversations about being in this relationship and what I need in a partner — especially if that woman isn’t Black — to understand what comes with me and my life and being Black,” Matt explained to WSJ Magazine.

As of 2022, the couple’s still going strong. They’ve taken many trips outside of the U.S. together, and their bond seems solidified. “We’re one of the only couples from that franchise still going strong,” Matt told the Los Angeles Times in June 2022. “The reason is we’re going at things at our own pace. We’re not playing games that a lot of people play just to stay in that circle.”

Rachael Kirkconnell is sparking engagement rumors due to her Instagram follows

Rachael Kirkconnell’s Instagram mostly contains photos of herself modeling different brands or photos with Matt James. So far, there hasn’t been any indication that the couple’s planning on announcing an engagement. But Rachael’s followers noticed The Bachelor star started following new brands — and they’re bridal.

Bachelor Nation sleuths on Instagram posted on Reddit about Rachael following at least two new bridal accounts. One account, Marchesa Bridal, has nearly 50,000 followers. The account shows many wedding gown styles. Another account Rachael started following is Dana Harel, a designer who creates luxury bridal gowns.

“Rachael just followed two bridal dress accounts this week,” a fan on Reddit wrote, along with the screenshots of the bridal accounts. “Do we think a proposal could be coming?”

Fans of ‘The Bachelor’ have mixed opinions on what her Instagram could mean

While some fans think Rachael Kirkconnell’s Instagram could certainly mean wedding bells may ring in the future, other fans who watched The Bachelor aren’t as convinced.

“I’m so single, it’s tragic,” one Reddit user wrote. “I don’t even date, BUT I follow two wedding planning pages, engagement and wedding ring pages, and a wedding photographer who lives halfway across the world. … I’m skeptical she’s prepping for an engagement. It’s probably for fun and entertainment.”

“Two people she follows are getting married, one made a post at a Dana Harel trunk show, and the other friend posted at Marchesa,” another fan noted. “She followed them after they posted. Not sure if it means anything.”

Some other fans suspect Rachael hopes to attain sponsorships from the companies.

“Most likely looking for a sponsorship when the time comes,” another fan noted.

The Bachelorette Season 19 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

