‘The Bachelor’ Season 27: Brianna Thorbourne Was Given ‘Gifts’ That Were Never Shown

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 27 features Zach Shallcross attempting to find his true love. After receiving America’s First Impression Rose, fans thought Brianna Thorbourne would be a frontrunner. And according to The Bachelor spoilers, Brianna was given “gifts” that weren’t shown in episode 2.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 27 spoilers ahead regarding Brianna Thorbourne.]

Brianna Thorbourne and Zach Shallcross | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Brianna Thorbourne feels insecure about her relationship with Zach Shallcross

Viewers were introduced to Brianna Thorbourne before The Bachelor Season 27 began. She received America’s First Impression Rose during The Bachelorette After the Final Rose, but she struggled early on to connect with Zach Shallcross.

“You all know for sure that he sees a real possible future with you guys [because he gave you a rose on night one],” Brianna told some of the other contestants on a group date,” according to HollywoodLife. “I’m so happy I was chosen by America, but it always leaves this doubt in my mind about whether or not what I feel for him is reciprocated.”

A preview for The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 3 shows Brianna feeling insecure regarding her relationship with Zach. “I’m super emotional today,” she tells one of the other women during a pool party. “I came into this genuinely thinking that everything was going to fall into place for Zach and I. And that, unfortunately, hasn’t been my experience.”

She was allegedly given ‘gifts’ in ‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 Episode 2

Pool parties aren't always sunshine and good times for everyone. See what happens as tensions rise tonight at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/93b0s6y1WK — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) February 6, 2023

The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 2 showed Brianna Thorbourne’s insecurities surrounding her relationship with Zach Shallcross. And it seems these insecurities bleed into episode 3. But according to The Bachelor spoilers from Reality Steve, she received many gifts during the group date in episode 2, as she won the date. Production cut the footage of her receiving the gifts.

“I’d say two big things, although Brianna did get enough camera time, was the fact that Brianna was, I want to say, lavished with gifts when she won the challenge,” Reality Steve said on the Daily Roundup podcast. “She was given a bunch of gifts at the end because she won, and they never showed it. They never referenced it at the after-party. So, she definitely did well. … It was just interesting that they totally left that out. Why not show that she won?”

‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 spoilers: How far does Brianna Thorbourne get with Zach Shallcross?

Given The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 3 teasers, Brianna Thorbourne isn’t happy with the lack of connection she feels with Zach. And according to The Bachelor spoilers from Reality Steve, she leaves in episode 3.

The spoilers state Christina Mandrell’s treatment of Brianna causes Brianna to self-eliminate. “Apparently, Christina is the ring leader in regards to Brianna and her self-eliminating,” the spoiler guru states. “Christina was the one who, I guess, was sort of the instigator and telling Brianna that the First Impression Rose she got was from America (at the live ATFR), and not from Zach. It all escalated at the pool party and this is when Brianna ends up quitting.”

The Bachelor Season 27 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

