‘The Bachelor’ Season 27: 1 Early Group Date Ends With Injuries, Reality Steve Says

One man’s failure to become the finalist on The Bachelorette is that same man’s chance to become the next star of The Bachelor. Or at least, that’s the way it goes for many of the fan-favorite Bachelorette castoffs.

Eligible men, including Nick Viall and Clayton Echard, haven’t been able to receive the final rose from their seasons on The Bachelorette but later go on to star in their own seasons of The Bachelor in their continuing quest for love.

Now, Zach Shallcross will have the same opportunity. Zach finished in the top three suitors for The Bachelorette’s Rachel Recchia (a season that she shared with Gabby Windey). Zach and Rachel ultimately weren’t a match, but Zach is now already filming his own season of The Bachelor.

If the rumors are to be believed, the women competing for Zach’s heart in the upcoming Season 27 are in for some literal bumps and bruises along the way.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor spoilers ahead for Episode 3 of Zach’s season.]

Zach Shallcross is looking for new love after leaving Rachel Recchia’s ‘Bachelorette’ season

Zach isn’t a stranger to Bachelor Nation cameras following along for the ups and downs of his love life, as he made it through the Fantasy Suites night with Rachel before calling it quits on Season 19 of The Bachelorette. However, Zach pulled Rachel aside before the rose ceremony that came after that night together and said he felt he wasn’t getting the “real Rachel.”

“I did really love you. You know, I saw a future with you. But I need to go,” Zach told Rachel before leaving the show. Whether their slight age difference of a few months was the cause, Zach’s readiness for marriage, or other factors, we might never know. Regardless, Zach told host Jesse Palmer he’s spent the last few months realizing he’s ready to move on.

“Obviously, everyone saw the heartbreak in Mexico,” Zach told Jesse in the After the Final Rose episode that concluded Gabby and Rachel’s Bachelorette season. “I really needed to take some time away to reflect and heal that broken heart.” Now, Zach said he’s anticipating looking for new love throughout Season 27 of The Bachelor.

America has voted and Zach's journey has officially begun.

The Bachelor will premiere in January 2023, so there are still several months to go before we officially meet the group of women vying for Zach’s heart. However, filming of the early episodes is already underway. According to notorious Bachelor spoiler Reality Steve, an early group outing relies on an often-used franchise activity: tackle football.

The rumor site says the group date takes place during Episode 3 of the upcoming season at Moorpark College in California. If the tips are accurate — and Reality Steve says photos were sent to the site to confirm — the group plays football complete with helmets, shoulder pads, and personalized jerseys.

The date is reminiscent of the football group date in Clayton’s season, this time with at least two injuries during the game. The severity of those injuries isn’t known, but Reality Steve said there was a perk to taking a hit. Apparently, Zach “attended to” many of the women who were tackled during the game.

One-on-one interactions with the bachelor are hard to come by in group dates — especially early in the season — so in this case, the women might not have minded taking one on the chin for the chance to make a bigger impression.

Zach said he’s hoping to find his ‘best friend’ on his upcoming ‘Bachelor’ season

Zach wasn’t the first pick of some Bachelor Nation fans as the lead for Season 27, with some wondering if he’d be able to commit to a new woman so soon after his breakup with Rachel. However, Zach told Palmer that he’s spent ample time after The Bachelorette preparing to find his true love in the upcoming months.

“What I learned from that experience was that it didn’t change how ready I was,” he said. “I’m now even more ready. That’s almost fuel to the fire. I’m ready to find my person, my best friend.” Zach also said following filming for The Bachelorette, he surrounded himself with family while he figured out what he wanted and who he is as a person. “And I also went to the gym a lot,” he joked.

Season 27 of The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 23, 2023, on ABC.

