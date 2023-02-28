‘The Bachelor’ Season 27: How Far Does Charity Lawson Get?

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 6 shows Zach Shallcross in action after contracting coronavirus (COVID-19) in London. Zach and the remaining women head to Estonia next, and he takes Charity Lawson on a one-on-one date. So, how far does Charity get with Zach? Here are The Bachelor spoilers.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 27 spoilers ahead regarding Charity Lawson.]

Zach Shallcross and Charity Lawson

Charity Lawson and Zach Shallcross go on a 1-on-1 date in Estonia

Zach Shallcross finally takes Charity Lawson on a one-on-one date in The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 6. Charity was supposed to have a date with Zach in London, but Zach’s unfortunate bout with coronavirus prevented the date from happening. As a result of his illness, only Gabi Elnicki got to go on a date. The group date and Charity’s date were canceled.

“The date card says, ‘Let’s make up for lost time.’ So, I am so excited for this date with Charity,” Zach says in a clip from his date with Charity in Estonia. The couple are walking along a cobblestone path when Zach reveals to Charity that they’ll take a horse-drawn carriage around the city.

“I have always wanted to go in a carriage,” Charity says. “I have never been. Just being here with Zach, it’s all a dream.”

Zach and Charity then participate in a “wife-carrying competition,” which involves Zach carrying Charity over his shoulders and running against other competitors in the race.

How far does Charity Lawson get in ‘The Bachelor’ Season 27?

Zach Shallcross and Charity Lawson have a fantastic time on their date in The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 6. So, how far does Charity get with Zach?

According to spoilers from Reality Steve, she receives a rose from Zach in episode 6. She also makes it through the rose ceremony in episode 7 when Zach and the women head to Budapest, Hungary. Charity makes it all the way to hometowns, where Zach heads to Columbus, Georgia, to meet her family. Zach also goes to Austin, Texas, with Kaity Biggar, New York City, New York, with Ariel Frenkel, and Pittsford, Vermont, with Gabi Elnicki.

Unfortunately, Charity’s time with Zach ends during hometown week. Zach sends Charity home after her hometown date.

Kat Izzo causes a scene before the 1-on-1 date in episode 6

As the date card says, Charity Lawson and Zach Shallcross make up for lost time in The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 6. But it’s not without drama. When Zach enters the room of women to grab Charity for her one-on-one date, Kat Izzo pulls Zach into the hallway alone. While in the hallway, Kat tells Zach she misses him and kisses him before his date with Charity.

This rubs all of the women the wrong way, especially Brooklyn Willie. “Zach came there specifically for Charity, and Kat steals him like we’re at a f***ing cocktail party,” Brooklyn says. She then tells the other women she’s “annoyed” by Kat’s actions. More previews for the episode show Brooklyn approaching Kat about her behavior, and it gets ugly.

The Bachelor Season 27 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

