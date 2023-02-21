‘The Bachelor’ Season 27: How Far Does Gabi Elnicki Get?

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 5 features Zach Shallcross with the remaining 11 women in London. Gabi Elnicki finally gets to go on a royals-themed one-on-one date with Zach, and the two hit it off. So, how far does Gabi get with Zach during the season? Here are The Bachelor spoilers.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 5 spoilers ahead.]

Gabi Elnicki in ‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 | ABC/Craig Sjodin

According to The Bachelor spoilers, Zach Shallcross only has one one-on-one date in London, and that’s with Gabi Elnicki. A clip from the episode shows Gabi and Zach heading into a cab to their royal destination.

“Today, Gabi and I are literally living like royals,” Zach tells the camera. “It’s the ultimate royal experience. I’m so excited for it.”

The couple then meets the royal butler, Grant Harrold. Zach explains that Grant was King Charles’ butler, who was there to give the couple the “full royal treatment,” which started with Zach and Gabi trying on traditional royal headpieces. Gabi had Zach try on some of the women’s headpieces for fun.

“She has her personality, and she’s so fun and funny, which is something I just really admire,” Zach adds.

Grant then tells the couple that he has a final surprise — and that’s the royal family’s corgis. He sends the corgis in, and Zach and Gabi get to play with them for the remainder of the date before dinner.

‘The Bachelor’ spoilers: How far does Gabi Elnicki get?

So, how far does Gabi Elnicki get? According to The Bachelor spoilers, Gabi gets a rose from Zach Shallcross in The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 5. She then makes it all the way through Europe back to hometowns with Zach, where she takes him to meet her family in Vermont.

According to Reality Steve, Gabi makes it to the final two alongside Kaity Biggar. “As you know, the final three are Ariel, Kaity, and Gabi,” the spoiler guru wrote. “That’s all you had up to this point. Ariel was eliminated at the overnight date rose ceremony, so your final two are Kaity and Gabi.”

While some sources said Zach leaves the show engaged to Gabi, Reality Steve says his sources say he’s engaged to Kaity. “Here’s what I can tell you: I trust my sources just like I assume they trust their sources,” Steve said. “It’s now up to you the public to decide who you choose to believe. Personally, I’ll bet on myself.”

She called the experience ‘overstimulating’

Gabi Elnicki and Zach Shallcross have a great relationship in The Bachelor Season 27. But taking part in the show wasn’t always easy for Gabi. According to Screen Rant, she opened up to the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast about the environment of the show feeling “very overstimulating” due to her ADHD.

“Emotions hit you really hard and really fast when you’re ADHD,” she explained. Gabi added that her diagnosis “gives some context to the rollercoaster that people saw” of her “emotions.”

“I’m so grateful that I have had the tools, and the therapy, and the psychiatrists to teach me those tools to be able to do that,” she added.

The Bachelor Season 27 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

