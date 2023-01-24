‘The Bachelor’ Season 27: How Far Does Greer Blitzer Get?

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 27 introduces a wealth of new women to Bachelor Nation. Zach Shallcross hits it off early on with contestant Greer Blitzer. So, how far does Greer get with Zach in The Bachelor? Here’s what to know.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 27 spoilers ahead regarding Greer Blitzer.]

Greer Blitzer and Zach Shallcross in ‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 | Bachelor Nation on ABC via YouTube

Greer Blitzer receives the First Impression Rose in ‘The Bachelor’ Season 27

Night one of The Bachelor Season 27 brings Greer Blitzer into the spotlight. Greer grew up in Houston, Texas, and later moved to New York City for a job in medical device sales. She graduated college in 2020, making her younger than Zach Shallcross. According to her ABC bio, “Greer is loyal and confident and is looking for someone who can keep up with her quick wit and big personality.” She also describes herself as a “hopeless romantic.”

Greer’s in luck in the first episode of the season. Reality Steve reports she receives the First Impression Rose from Zach. They make an early connection and reportedly drink Champagne together on the party bus Christina Mandrell rides in on.

“After everyone was inside and the mingling began, Zach went out to the party bus with a group of girls and at one point was pouring champagne into Greer’s mouth,” Reality Steve wrote. “And also spilled champagne on someone’s dress. Can’t remember who.”

‘The Bachelor’ spoilers: How far does Greer Blitzer get?

Greer Blitzer | ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

So, how far does Greer Blitzer get in The Bachelor Season 27? Reality Steve reports Greer gets eliminated during the seventh rose ceremony. The contestants are in Budapest, Hungary, at the time. This likely happens in episode 7 of the season.

“Not sure if they did the ‘if you get a rose on the one-on-one you’re safe’ and had no rose ceremony, but seven women went to Hungary, and I know that Brooklyn was sent home on her date,” the spoiler guru wrote. “The other two women eliminated in Hungary were Katherine Izzo and Greer Blitzer.”

The eighth rose ceremony happens during hometown week, meaning Greer heads home right before Zach Shallcross meets her family. Additionally, she’s seen crying in the promo for the season, which likely happens when Zach sends her home.

Zach Shallcross says he left his season ‘very happy’

Ultimately, Greer Blitzer and Zach Shallcross don’t end The Bachelor Season 27 as a happy couple despite their early connection. But it sounds like Zach finds the love of his life on the show. During an interview with Variety, he said he’s “very happy” with how his season ended — though he fails to give any details as to what that could mean.

As for Zach crying in the promo, he told Variety he’s an “emotional guy,” and it shows throughout the season. “Those tears, it comes from a place of never wanting to really hurt anyone, and that’s a hard thing when you’re in this environment where it’s inevitable — like, people will be going home,” he explained. “Without giving too much away, the tears come from a place of just feeling for all the women involved and trying my best to navigate it.”

The Bachelor Season 27 premieres Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

