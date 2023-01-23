‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 premiere date, time, and how to watch

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 27 is finally here, and fans can’t wait to see Zach Shallcross take the reigns as the new lead. Fans remember Zach from Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s season of The Bachelorette. So, how can viewers watch the start of his journey? Here’s The Bachelor Season 27 premiere date and time, as well as how to watch it.

Who is the new Bachelor for 2023?

ABC’s ‘The Bachelor’ star Zach Shallcross. | ABC/Nino Muñoz

Zach Shallcross from The Bachelorette Season 19 is the new lead for The Bachelor Season 27. He’s a 26-year-old tech executive living in California and Texas. Fans are divided on how they feel about him taking over as the lead, but many fans have high hopes that his season will involve more romance and less drama.

“It might not be the most dramatic season, but it’s the most emotional season that they’ve ever had,” Zach told People. “But that’s not to say that this season will not have some drama. There’s no shortage of drama.”

Overall, Zach hopes he learned a valuable less from The Bachelorette Season 19. He values and encourages communication between himself and the women vying for his love. “I think the biggest takeaway and something that I tried to maintain throughout this season is really encouraging all the women to be open with how they’re feeling with everything,” he said. “Having that constant line of communication, always being open and vulnerable through it all so that there aren’t any chances of a blindside.”

The Bachelor Season 27 premieres on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET. The premiere is two hours long. Viewers will see Zach Shallcross’s journey begin in Los Angeles and then move through other U.S. destinations and beyond.

So, how can fans watch The Bachelor Season 27? Those with cable can catch the premiere on ABC. Those without cable can still watch the live premiere using live TV streaming services such as FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV, and DirecTV Stream. Tom’s Guide notes FuboTV offers a seven-day free trial, and DirecTV Stream offers a five-day free trial.

Fans who can wait a day to watch The Bachelor can stream it with a regular Hulu subscription the day after new episodes air.

What happened between Zach Shallcross and Rachel Recchia?

Zach Shallcross will likely reference his failed romance with Rachel Recchia in The Bachelor Season 27. He and Rachel had a strong connection early in The Bachelorette Season 19, but he self-eliminated after an awkward Fantasy Suites date.

“It felt like I was talking to someone different,” Zach told Variety about his experience with Rachel Recchia. “And I was looking at her and thinking, like, ‘I don’t think she sees it in me. I don’t think she sees a future with me.’ And I was shocked because I saw a future with her. But she treated me so different and off, and I was like, I can’t be engaged to someone where now I’m just completely being treated by you — this person that I was falling in love with — and now you’re looking at me like a stranger, and that hurt.”

