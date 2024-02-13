Which women does Joey Graziadei send home next in 'The Bachelor' Season 28 Episode 4? Here's what to know.

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 28 continues with the third rose ceremony in episode 4, and the drama is heating up. The previous episode showed severe tension between Maria Georgas and Sydney Gordon, and several other women feel insecure about their connections to Joey Graziadei. So, who does Joey send home next? Here are The Bachelor Season 28 Episode 4 spoilers.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor 2024 spoilers ahead regarding the fourth rose ceremony.]

‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 Episode 4 spoilers: Who heads home next?

The Bachelor Season 28 Episode 4 shows Joey Graziadei getting to know the women even better, and there are several clear frontrunners as the season approaches its second half.

The season premiere showed Joey making an early connection with Jess Edwards, and viewers expected Jess to play a villain this season. However, Joey then started making solid connections with Daisy Kent, Lexi Young, and Jenn Tran, and his initial connection with Jess fell by the wayside. Additionally, while it seemed like Joey and First Impression Rose winner Lea Cayanan would fall hard and fast, they haven’t connected as deeply as viewers expected.

So, who heads home in episode 4? According to spoilers from Reality Steve, Joey sends two women home during the rose ceremony. Those two women are Edwina Dorbor and Allison Hollinger.

Edwina earned additional time with Joey in a previous episode after putting her all into a paintball football game. As for Allison, she joined the season with her sister, Lauren Hollinger. Lauren self-eliminated after realizing Allison had a stronger connection with Joey.

The Bachelor Season 28 lead Joey Graziadei is very attracted to Lexi Young, and he awards her the one-on-one date in episode 4. According to spoilers, Lexi and Joey embark on a local date while hanging out and shopping in Malta. At the end of the date, Joey gives Lexi the rose.

It seems likely that Lexi will touch on her endometriosis diagnosis during the one-on-one date. A promo video of Lexi shows her stating that while she has endometriosis, she still would love to become a mother and have a family of her own.

In episode 3, Lexi stepped out of her comfort zone to prove to Joey that she was willing to go out on a limb for his attention. During the talent show group date, she pulled him on stage to make out with him in front of the other women. Joey loved her bravery and gave her the group date rose, though the other women disapproved, as they didn’t consider Lexi’s kissing skills a “talent.”

The central drama in The Bachelor Season 28 revolves around Sydney Gordon and Maria Georgas. Earlier this season, Maria commented on Madina Alam’s insecurity regarding her age. Sydney caught wind of Maria’s comment and blew it up. Later, Madina told Joey Graziadei that she felt bullied in the house, and Sydney also brought the drama to Joey’s attention. In episode 4, Joey finally hashes it out with Sydney and Maria on a two-on-one date.

A preview of the episode shows Joey sitting between Maria and Sydney on a boat. “I’m trying not to have any bias,” he states in the teaser posted to Instagram. “I’m trying to make sure I hear both sides.”

According to spoilers, Joey believes Maria’s side of the story over Sydney’s. He sends Sydney home on the two-on-one date, and Maria stays.

The Bachelor Season 28 airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

