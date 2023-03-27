‘The Bachelor’ Speculation: Does Gabi Elnicki Meet Zach Shallcross’s Family?

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 27 finale shows Zach Shallcross choosing between Gabi Elnicki and Kaity Biggar. And his choice is made even more difficult after a rough Fantasy Suites week. Previews show Gabi might not want to meet Zach’s family after the week they had. So, does Gabi skip meeting Zach’s loved ones? Here’s speculation.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 27 finale spoilers ahead.]

Zach Shallcross and Gabi Elnicki | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Gabi Elnicki questions meeting Zach Shallcross’s family in ‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 finale

Fantasy Suites week didn’t go as Zach Shallcross planned, and it likely derailed The Bachelor Season 27 finale. Zach told his final three women that he didn’t want to have sex during Fantasy Suites week, as that might muddy his decision and make the week harder for everyone involved. Unfortunately, Zach went back on his word. He had sex with Gabi and then told Kaity Biggar about it, breaking Gabi’s trust.

Zach telling Kaity and production about his night with Gabi impacted Gabi more than he realized. Previews show she questions whether she wants to meet his family.

“Can we chat before we go?” Gabi tells Zach as they’re walking — and it looks like they’re walking en route to his parents. She then tells the camera, “I won’t be meeting Zach’s family.”

Does Gabi Elnicki meet the family?

There's only one decision left to be made, but that decision might not be Zach's. #TheBachelor's Live Finale Event begins tonight at 8/7c on ABC & Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/XglOVQN8ac — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) March 27, 2023

The Bachelor Season 27 finale previews show Gabi Elnicki saying she’s not meeting Zach Shallcross’s family. But we suspect the previews are a fakeout. While Gabi’s likely still upset with Zach over the Fantasy Suites debacle, she likely meets his family, as she still wants a future with him.

Additionally, the preview that shows Gabi saying she doesn’t want to meet Zach’s family could have been edited to fit the dramatic narrative. She might’ve said more words before or after “I won’t be meeting Zach’s family” which would add more context to the situation.

Gabi also makes it to the end of the episode, which is more evidence to suggest that she meets Zach’s family. Previews show Gabi and Kaity getting dressed and ready for Zach to make his final decision. It seems unlikely that Zach would keep Gabi until the end if she refused to meet his parents.

Additionally, if Gabi didn’t want to meet Zach’s family, she’d likely self-eliminate. Given how the previews show her getting ready for Zach to make his huge decision, it seems she doesn’t self-eliminate (or, if she does, it’s right before Zach can reject her).

Fans will have to wait and see what Gabi chooses to do. It seems likely that Gabi feels nervous about meeting Zach’s family but goes through with it anyway, but there’s always the chance that she does skip the meeting altogether.

‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 finale spoilers: Who does Zach Shallcross pick?

"Somebody at the end of this is gonna get hurt." #TheBachelor Live Finale Event starts Monday at 8/7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/QAvrWIjsQR — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) March 23, 2023

According to The Bachelor Season 27 finale spoilers from Reality Steve, Zach Shallcross chooses Kaity Biggar over Gabi Elnicki. Zach and Kaity reportedly get engaged at the end of the season, leaving Gabi heartbroken.

Evidence suggests Zach and Kaity are still together, but fans will know for sure after watching the After the Final Rose special. Some rumors suggest Kaity and Zach broke up, which could also explain why Gabi and Kaity remain close after the finale. The two women posted photos and videos of each other to Instagram to prove to fans they remained friendly.

The Bachelor Season 27 finale airs on March 27, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

