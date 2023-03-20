‘The Bachelor’ Speculation: Zach Shallcross Isn’t in Love With Anyone During Fantasy Suites Week

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 27 Fantasy Suites are here, and Zach Shallcross has overnight dates with his final three women. Zach spends the night with Kaity Biggar, Gabi Elnicki, and Ariel Frenkel. And he tells the women that he doesn’t want to get physically intimate with any of them. So, why does Zach have such a severe no-sex policy this season? Here’s what we think, and it concerns him not being in love.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 27 spoilers ahead regarding Fantasy Suites week and the finale.]

Zach Shallcross and Jesse Palmer | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Zach Shallcross has a no-sex policy during ‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 Fantasy Suites

Zach Shallcross is setting boundaries for The Bachelor Season 27 Fantasy Suites. He tells Jesse Palmer and his remaining three women that he doesn’t want to get physically intimate during Fantasy Suites even though the week involves private overnight dates.

Jesse spoke to Zach about Zach’s past experience with Fantasy Suites. “It was at this time with Rachel that everything turned upside down,” Jesse tells Zach in a clip. “How scared are you that that could happen again?”

“It’s obviously terrifying,” Zach responds. “What’s most important to me and to express to each and every single one of the women is no sex. None. No sex of any kind for Fantasy Suites.” He stated that Sean Lowe helped him also come to this decision, as Sean took a similar approach to find love.

Zach Shallcross likely doesn’t want to get physically intimate because he’s not in love

While speaking to Jesse, Zach says he doesn’t feel right about having sex with multiple women before an engagement. And he also states that he’s not yet in love in The Bachelor Fantasy Suites week. “What feels right to me is not to explore sexual connections with three different women before falling in love,” he tells the camera. “When sex is involved, it can cause so many additional hurdles.”

Zach’s comment likely means he’s not in love yet. During Hometowns week, he even admitted to Kaity Biggar’s mother that he wasn’t in love with her daughter yet. Instead, he used language like how he could “see” himself eventually getting to a place where falling in love was possible.

“I’m at, you know, this point where I can 100% see a future with Kaity,” Zach told her mother. ” … I can tell you this: I can absolutely see myself falling in love with Kaity.”

If Zach was 100% in love with any of his final women, he’d likely have physical intimacy with them. But he’s probably delaying the intimacy because he’s unsure how strongly he feels about them and doesn’t want to hurt their feelings.

He broke his promise, and it caused more issues for the final 3 women

The previews show Zach Shallcross gets physically intimate with one of the women during The Bachelor Season 27 Fantasy Suites week. But viewers don’t know who yet.

Given the clues, it seems likely that Zach has sex with Ariel Frenkel. A preview shows Kaity Biggar and Gabi Elnicki hugging. And Gabi’s also in tears.

“I don’t even feel like I can go back there,” Gabi tells the cameras.

“I literally just want to go home,” Kaity shares.

It’s unclear if Zach breaking his promise will have an effect on who he chooses for his final two. But given the previews, no one’s happy with his choices.

The Bachelor Season 27 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

