‘The Bachelor’: Who Is Bailey Brown? Real Job, Instagram, and Age of Zach Shallcross’s Cast Member in 2023

The newest season of The Bachelor, starring Zach Shallcross, arrives on Jan. 23, 2023. Zach first appeared on Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s season of The Bachelorette. He made it to Rachel’s top four, but love wasn’t in the cards for the couple. Producers tapped him for the lead in the upcoming season of The Bachelor, and now, 30 women are ready for a chance at Zach’s heart. Bailey Brown is one of the new women, and here’s everything we know about her, including what she does for a living, her Instagram, and more.

‘The Bachelor’ stars Bailey Brown. | ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Who is Bailey Brown from ‘The Bachelor’ 2023, starring Zach Shallcross?

Bailey’s ABC bio describes her as “the perfect combination of loving and loyal.” It also mentions that she’s not into dating apps because she doesn’t want to date around. Instead, Bailey’s ready to find someone to settle down with and start a life.

The bio also adds, “Bailey is passionate about health and wellness and hopes to one day own her own business in the wellness world. She loves traveling and going on an adventure and hopes Zach is also looking for an adventure buddy. Bailey is extremely down to earth, gets along with everyone, and hopes her future husband will bring a similar energy to their relationship.”

The women are here and they're ready for love. ❤️ Watch the season premiere of #TheBachelor Jan 23 on ABC and Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/UgJk9UvHU4 — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 5, 2023

How old is Bailey Brown, and what does she do for a living?

While Bailey’s ABC bio lists her home as Nashville, Tennessee, her LinkedIn profile lists her working as a Senior Executive Recruiter at Force Brands in Los Angeles, California. The profile also says the 27-year-old graduated from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, with a degree in Communications Studies.

Where to find Bailey Brown on Instagram

Bailey is quite active on Instagram and goes by the handle @bailey__brown. On her Instagram, she has over 3,000 followers and often shares photos of herself and her travels.

From a quick look at her Instagram, it appears that Bailey is an outgoing and adventurous person who loves the outdoors. She also loves to share her fashion style with her followers and posts regularly about why she loves the wellness lifestyle. One of her most recent posts announces her appearance on this season of The Bachelor.

What do spoilers suggest for Bailey Brown’s time on ‘The Bachelor’ with Zach Shallcross?

Fans first saw Bailey during Gabby and Rachel’s After the Final Rose special. Producers announced Zach as the new lead for this season of The Bachelor and then brought out some of the women appearing in the cast, including Bailey. According to Reality Steve, Bailey pokes a little fun at Zach’s trouble remembering her name during After the Final Rose and gets out of the limo with a sticker reading, “Hi, my name is Bailey.”

The reality TV spoiler guru also says that Bailey and Zach don’t form a very strong connection. Apparently, Zach eliminates her before the third Rose Ceremony of the season.

Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for all of your updates regarding The Bachelor with Zach, and tune in to ABC on Jan. 23 to kick things off with the premiere!