‘The Bachelor’: Zach Reflects on ‘Off’ Conversation With Greer: ‘I Should’ve Responded Better’

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 27 has already had a historic moment — and that’s that the lead got coronavirus (COVID-19). Zach Shallcross contracted coronavirus in London, which threw off his progressing relationships with some of his cast members. And he later reflected on his tense conversation with Greer Blitzer at that time.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 7 spoilers ahead.]

Greer Blitzer and Zach Shallcross | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Greer Blitzer and Zach Shallcross had a tense conversation in ‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 that left her in tears

The Bachelor Season 27 showed a strong start for Greer Blitzer and Zach Shallcross. Zach gave Greer his First Impression Rose. Unfortunately, their relationship seemed to fizzle over time as Zach got to know the other women. And they had a difficult conversation in London that upset Greer.

Zach contracted coronavirus in London, which meant the group date and his second one-on-one date were canceled. However, he was able to talk to the women via Zoom. In an attempt to show Zach some level of understanding, Greer told Zach that she also felt helpless when she had coronavirus, as it impacted her end-of-quarter sales at her job. Unfortunately, Zach didn’t like this remark.

“I think it’s completely different, at least from my perspective, from me being frustrated on finding my future wife versus end of sales, closed quarter,” Zach told Greer. “Because that’s what I do too. I get it. I put a lot of weight on this week. And it is frustrating.”

Zach Shallcross reflected on the conversation

Not only did Zach Shallcross get coronavirus in The Bachelor Season 27, but Greer Blitzer did too. Both the lead and the contestant caught the virus and had to take time away from the show to recover. And now that Zach’s had time to think, he wishes he responded differently to Greer.

“Watching it back, I completely empathize with her,” Zach told a reporter, according to a TikTok posted to Reddit. “I think she was really just trying to connect and relate with me when I had COVID, and really I was just already frustrated with everything going on. I definitely could’ve delivered my sentiment in a lot more of a respectful way, in a calmer way. It was just one of those conversations that just was off. No excuse, I should’ve responded better.”

Many fans sided with Greer.

“Greer is allowed to be a human who also had COVID and had a hardship with it,” a fan on Reddit wrote. “She was trying to relate and not equate her situation to empathize with him. I don’t think he gets it. But I knew he’d feel bad in retrospect. He’s not a bad guy, but in this situation, he came off very badly.”

‘The Bachelor’ spoilers: How far does Greer Blitzer get?

Brb, my favorite form of escapism has arrived. ?✨ RT if you’re tuned in to the season premiere of #TheBachelor NOW on ABC! ? pic.twitter.com/5kI9TA51dG — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 24, 2023

So, are Greer Blitzer and Zach Shallcross a match made it heaven? According to The Bachelor spoilers from Reality Steve, Zach sends Greer home in The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 7. This is the episode showing her return after getting coronavirus.

It’s unclear why Greer returns if Zach knows his relationships with the other women are progressing. He clearly wants to continue his romance with the remaining six women, but he hasn’t given Greer a one-on-one date. Additionally, Logan Palmer was sent home in The Bachelorette Season 19 after getting coronavirus and not establishing a solid relationship with either Rachel Recchia or Gabby Windey.

The Bachelor Season 27 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

