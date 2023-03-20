‘The Bachelor’: Did Zach Shallcross Have Sex With Rachel Recchia During Fantasy Suites?

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 27 Fantasy Suites are here, and fans can’t wait to see what drama goes down during the episode between Zach and his final three women. Zach notoriously had a difficult Fantasy Suites date with Rachel Recchia during her season of The Bachelorette. Now, Zach’s introducing a new rule for himself that involves zero physical intimacy. So, did he have sex with Rachel during her season? Here’s what we know.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 27 spoilers ahead regarding Fantasy Suites week.]

Zach Shallcross and Rachel Recchia in ‘The Bachelorette’ | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Zach Shallcross has a no-sex policy during ‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 Fantasy Suites

The Bachelor Season 27 Fantasy Suites take an unexpected turn. Zach Shallcross tells Jesse Palmer and his remaining three women that he doesn’t intend on getting physically intimate with any of them. Instead, he wants to use the time away from the cameras to get to know the women better.

During a conversation with Jesse Palmer, Jesse reminds Zach that it was Fantasy Suites week when his relationship with Rachel Recchia went sideways during The Bachelorette. “It was at this time with Rachel that everything turned upside down,” Jesse tells Zach. “How scared are you that that could happen again?”

“It’s obviously terrifying,” Zach says. “What’s most important to me … is no sex. No sex of any kind for Fantasy Suites.”

Zach says speaking to Sean Lowe helped him come to this conclusion. “He took a very similar approach,” Zach adds. “I want my partner to be sure in us as well and not to worry about that I’m just doing that right before an engagement.”

Did Zach Shallcross and Rachel Recchia have sex in ‘The Bachelorette’?

the only thing i'm going to say is, monday's episode of #thebachelor is not to be missed. pic.twitter.com/tpaB3C2RI6 — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) March 17, 2023

Previews for The Bachelor Season 27 show Zach Shallcross doesn’t stick to his original plan regarding no sex in the Fantasy Suites. And it makes fans wonder whether he and Rachel Recchia had sex during her Fantasy Suites night in The Bachelorette.

So, did Zach and Rachel have sex? Neither of them said they did or didn’t. But it seems likely that they didn’t. The morning after the Fantasy Suites made it seem like Zach and Rachel spent the night having in-depth and uncomfortable conversations, ultimately leading them to their awkward morning. Rachel didn’t appear to have a hard stance on physical intimacy during her Fantasy Suites. She was likely physically intimate with some of her other men, but not Zach.

Zach’s uncomfortable Fantasy Suite with Rachel might be why he’s calling off physical intimacy during his Fantasy Suites. He likely wants to make sure he really knows the women before having sex, as he commented that Rachel was a completely different person when they were alone.

Rachel Recchia and the current lead are on good terms now

Sometimes trying to do the right thing, makes you do the wrong thing. Don't miss a moment of #TheBachelor tonight at 8/7c on ABC & Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/0I3BXxPsAC — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) March 20, 2023

Zach Shallcross made many negative comments about Rachel Recchia after The Bachelorette. Rachel was hurt and surprised by some of Zach’s comments. “All this talk about, ‘I want someone who’s authentic on and off camera,’ as if me choosing or feeling stronger feelings for other people somehow made me not authentic or if us not aligning on certain important views makes him wrong,” Rachel said on the Almost Famous podcast, according to Us Weekly. “It’s just really honestly shocking to hear him still kind of paint me in this, like, really negative light where I thought at our After the Final Rose, we kind of did make up.”

Rachel and Zach remain on good terms now. The two talked it out after their comments on various podcasts. And we’re willing to bet Rachel will have opinions on The Bachelor Season 27 Fantasy Suites dates.

The Bachelor Season 27 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.