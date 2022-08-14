‘The Bachelorette’ 2022: Ashley Iaconetti Wants Rachel Recchia to Pick Tino Franco

TL;DR:

Ashley Iaconetti knows who Rachel Recchia should pick during The Bachelorette 2022.

The Bachelor in Paradise star is hoping that Rachel gives her final rose to Tino Franco.

Reality Steve revealed who Rachel ends up with in The Bachelorette Season 19 finale.

Ashley Iaconetti | David Livingston/FilmMagic

The Bachelorette Season 19 is fully underway, and each episode brings Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia closer to deciding who gets the final rose. Bachelor in Paradise star Ashley Iaconetti has some thoughts about that, as she recently revealed who she wants Rachel to pick during The Bachelorette 2022: Tino Franco.

Ashley Iaconetti wants Rachel Recchia to pick Tino Franco

That’s right, Ashley Iaconetti has her eye on Tino Franco as The Bachelorette 2022 unfolds. The Bachelor in Paradise alum believes he’s the right match for Rachel Recchia out of all the contestants from season 19. She admitted as much during an interview with PEOPLE.

“All I’ll say is if Rachel doesn’t end up with Tino, I’m going to be really upset,” Iaconetti said. “They’re so cute together. He’s just a classic…. That’s the guy this season.”

Rachel and Tino did get off to a solid start during The Bachelorette 2022, with Rachel giving him the First Impression Rose during the premiere. This happened after he took her to the Stairs, an attempt to turn her negative experience there into something more uplifting.

During an interview with Bachelor Nation, Tino reacted to receiving Rachel’s First Impression Rose, highlighting their connection:

“It was great. I had an amazing conversation with her. And it was just like… from the second I took her hands, when I did, you know, take her from having time with somebody else, it just felt so comfortable. It was so easy to talk to her. So, it was really nice getting that reassurance because it really validated — or not validated, but really attested — to the connection I saw and had so much faith in actually being reciprocated.

Clearly, Iaconetti’s hopes for the finale aren’t totally unfounded. But will Rachel and Tino end up together during The Bachelorette 2022? Read on to learn what Reality Steve has to say on the matter.

(Warning: Spoilers ahead for The Bachelorette Season 19 finale.)

Does Rachel pick Tino during ‘The Bachelorette’ 2022?

So, will Ashley Iaconetti’s hopes for The Bachelorette 2022 come true? If Reality Steve is to be believed, there’s a strong chance Rachel Recchia does wind up with Tino Franco during The Bachelorette Season 19 finale.

Steve recently published his spoilers for the last episode, revealing that Rachel and Tino will emerge from this season engaged. That’s exciting news, but it sounds like there could be some drama getting to that point.

Per Steve, Rachel’s final options will include Tino, Zach Shallcross, and Aven Jones. Zach will reportedly get eliminated, and Aven will have an emotional encounter with Rachel — leading her to offer the final rose to Tino. That’s how Steve interprets Jesse Palmer and Zach’s chat in Mexico, as well as ABC’s recent promo footage, which promises tears for both Rachel and Gabby during the latter half of season 19. In his blog post, he writes:

“[T]hat convo with Jesse is a pre-cursor to Zach telling Rachel something that eliminates him at final 3. Aven is your final 2 guy. And yes, I’m aware of the shots in the preview of Rachel in Aven’s room crying. I think it’s safe to deduce that’s Rachel sending Aven home at final 2 so it’s just Tino on final rose ceremony day.”

Fortunately, it sounds like all the tears will lead to happy endings — for Rachel, Tino, and even Iaconetti. Hopefully, Steve’s predictions prove true on that front. We’ll have to keep watching to find out.

New episodes of The Bachelorette Season 19 air every Monday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette’: What Michelle Young Is Doing With the $200K That ABC Gave Her