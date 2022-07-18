‘The Bachelorette’ 2022: Episode 2 Features the Biggest Group Date Ever, Says Reality Steve

TL;DR:

According to Reality Steve, The Bachelorette 2022 Episode 2 will feature a group date.

Gabby and Rachel only eliminated three contestants during the season 19 premiere.

Reports suggest there’s not enough room at the mansion to hold all the remaining men.

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia | Frank Micelotta/ABC via Getty Images

The Bachelorette 2022 kicked off on July 11 with a two-hour premiere that promised plenty of romance — and drama — during Gabby and Rachel’s season. Both women are looking for love, but their concerns about falling for the same men might be warranted. It doesn’t help that there are still so many of them vying for the girls’ hearts. And according to Reality Steve, The Bachelorette 2022 Episode 2 will feature a massive group date.

Gabby and Rachel only eliminated 3 guys on the 1st night of ‘The Bachelorette’ 2022

Gabby and Rachel’s season of The Bachelorette is treading new ground, as the reality show’s latest outing is the first to feature two leads for its entire run. It also boasts more contestants than any other season of The Bachelorette. Gabby and Rachel kicked off the premiere with 32 men vying for their affections. And with the pair forgoing the Rose Ceremony, there’s still a huge number of contenders heading into The Bachelorette 2022 Episode 2.

Roby Sobieski and twins Justin and Joey Young were the only ones to be eliminated on Night 1. With 29 men left, Gabby and Rachel have a lot of ground to cover in this week’s installment. And it sounds like they’ll be headed on a massive group date during episode 2.

That’s right, according to Reality Steve, The Bachelorette 2022 Episode 2 will feature a huge group date. That makes sense, as it gives Gabby and Rachel the chance to get to know the remaining contestants better. Of course, there’s still the question of whether they’ll get to speak with everyone by the time their date is through. That was the major obstacle that led to them skipping the Rose Ceremony in episode 1.

During an episode of the Reality Steve Podcast, Steve suggested they’ll go on a group outing with 27 of the remaining men during this week’s installment. The girls will also get some alone time with two of the contenders.

“I’m assuming that means there’ll be 27 men on it because there’s 29 guys left on the show,” Steve said. “And, there’s two one-on-ones. Rachel goes on a one-on-one with Jordan V. It’s the Zero-G date, the same exact date that Nick Viall went on with Vanessa.”

Steve added, “Gabby has a one-on-one with — Is it with Nate? I’m pretty sure it’s with Nate.”

There’s not even enough room for all the men in Gabby and Rachel’s season

Hopefully, Gabby and Rachel will glean some information from their group date, as the two leads will need to start eliminating people. That will help them get to know the remaining men better. And it sounds like it will also clear some space in the Bachelor Mansion.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Zach Shallcross revealed that there isn’t enough room in the mansion for all the men left in The Bachelorette 2022 Episode 2.

“There’s not enough beds for all of us,” Zach admitted in a clip obtained by the outlet. “I mean, you can’t walk around this mansion without stepping on someone.”

Rachel and Gabby confirmed as much to ET, joking about the current circumstances.

“We’re mad at them, they’re in a tent outside,” Rachel jested.

Hopefully, more beds will become available after The Bachelorette 2022 Episode 2 is over. Viewers will certainly be able to follow Gabby and Rachel’s season better with fewer contestants. And it sounds like decreasing the number of men will benefit those involved in the current outing as well.

We’ll have to tune in to see who sticks around after tonight’s big group date.

The Bachelorette airs at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

