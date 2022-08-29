‘The Bachelorette’ 2022: Gabby Hints Mario Catches Her off Guard at the ‘Men Tell All’

The “Men Tell All’ for The Bachelorette 2022 airs next week, and fans are in for a dramatic time. Fourteen of Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s ex-boyfriends will return to face them. Oftentimes, the Bachelorettes’ most recent breakups or the most controversial contestants have the most to say. However, Gabby teased that her first impression rose winner Mario Vassall will surprise her.

[WARNING: This article contains spoiler information regarding The Bachelorette 2022 “Men Tell All.”]

Gabby Windey and Mario Vassall | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Gabby gave Mario her first impression rose

During the premiere episode of The Bachelorette 2022, Mario Vassall made an impression on Gabby. Mario is a 31-year-old personal trainer from Naperville, IL. At the end of the evening, Gabby awarded him her first impression rose. Mario was also among the first contestants to score a kiss this season.

He described the night one moment during an episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. “There are two different kinds of silence: the awkward moment of silence where you don’t feel like you have anything else to talk about, but then there’s another kind of silence where you’re vibing, and there’s eye contact,” Mario said. “So we had the second kind of silence, so I went in and gave her a kiss.”

Gabby hints Mario catches her off guard during the ‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 ‘Men Tell All’

After receiving the first impression rose, Mario also confessed that he still wanted to see if he could have a connection with Rachel. Mario pointed out that it was still early in their journey.

“This rose is huge, but I’m still trying to see how things will play out. Gabby and I had a great connection, but I was open to having a conversation with Rachel,” he told the podcast.

Eventually, Mario officially joined team Gabby in week 3. It’s not uncommon for contestants who receive the first impression rose to last pretty far into the season. However, Mario was eliminated during week 5 of The Bachelorette.

Mario will return for The Bachelorette 2022 “Men Tell All.” While speaking with ExtraTV, Gabby was asked what surprised her most from the evening. “I didn’t know Mario quite felt the way that he did about our journey. So that was a little bit surprising,” she stated.

Additionally, in the trailer for the “Men Tell All,” Mario can be heard saying, “You did me wrong.” It’s worth noting, however, that Mario will not have a chance in the hot seat. According to Reality Steve, only Tyler, Nate, and Logan are given this honor.

Where to watch ‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 “Men Tell All”

The Bachelorette Season 2022 “Men Tell All” airs Monday, Aug. 29th at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Before the episode gets into the “Men Tell All,” there’s one more hometown date fans need to see. Rachel will travel to Salem, MA to meet Aven’s family and even have a “love spell” cast for them.

