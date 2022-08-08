‘The Bachelorette’ 2022: Gabby and Rachel Answer Whether ‘The Bachelor’ Could Work With 2 Men

The 2022 season of The Bachelorette is the first two feature two leading ladies simultaneously. So far, the unprecedented season has had some drama, confusion, and hurt feelings. However, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey have worked together to make the season a positive experience for each other. The Bachelorettes recently discussed whether they think The Bachelor could follow suit.

Rachel and Gabby became close friends during Clayton’s season of ‘The Bachelor’

Rachel and Gabby were friends before starring in the 2022 season of The Bachelorette. The women were both contestants on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor. In the end, Clayton broke up with both Rachel and Gabby to pursue Susie Evans, who left the show because Clayton told all three women that he loved them, and he was intimate with both Rachel and Gabby.

After the heartbreaking end to their time on The Bachelor, Rachel and Gabby became the 2022 Bachelorettes. The pair became very close during their time on The Bachelor, and they attribute their friendship to the success of season 19.

The Bachelorettes answer whether the franchise could have two men lead ‘The Bachelor’

During an interview with Extra TV’s Billy Bush, Rachel and Gabby discussed filming the 2022 season of The Bachelorette. The pair were asked if they believed the same format could work for The Bachelor.

“I think we say it can definitely work, but the two guys would have to be as close and as open as Gabby and I both are for it to work,” Rachel responded. “You really have to have that open line of communication otherwise, it would just be going, I think, in a completely different direction.”

“If you want it to be easy and successful as a friendship — but if you didn’t put the other person first, it would take a completely different path than what we took,” Gabby added. “So it’d be a different show. I don’t think you could compare it to what we did.”

Gabby and Rachel maintained their friendship while filming ‘The Bachelorette’ 2022

Although the first few weeks of The Bachelorette 2022 were rough for both Rachel and Gabby, it seems that the pair were never in conflict with each other. “We didn’t have time to prepare or really know what we were walking into,” Gabby told Distractify in an interview. “But we did know how much we love and respect each other and that friendship would always come first.”

While there were some bumps in the road, in week 3, the Bachelorettes made the decision to split the men into separate groups. Going forward, Rachel and Gabby will continue their separate journies with their own group of men.

New episodes of The Bachelorette 2022 air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

