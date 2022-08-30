‘The Bachelorette’ 2022: Gabby and Rachel ‘Not Surprised’ Hayden and Chris Skipped ‘Men Tell All’

The Bachelorette 2022 just aired its “Men Tell All” special, where the contestants from season 19 dished about their experiences with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. Most of the men showed up for the event, but two contenders from The Bachelorette 2022 were noticeably absent: Hayden Markowitz and Chris Austin. According to Gabby and Rachel, that’s not a total surprise.

Hayden and Chris skipped ‘The Bachelorette’ 2022’s ‘Men Tell All’ special

The Bachelorette 2022 aired its “Men Tell All” special on Aug. 29, giving season 19’s contestants the space to discuss their side of recent episodes. Viewers primarily follow Gabby and Rachel as they search for the one, so they don’t get much input from those who are eliminated.

“Men Tell All” allows fans to hear the men’s perspectives, but two of The Bachelorette Season 19’s major players didn’t show up: Hayden Markowitz and Chris Austin.

Hayden has often been referred to as one of the “villains” of The Bachelorette Season 19. And given his actions, it’s easy to see why Bachelor Nation didn’t take to Hayden. Not only did he dump Gabby for Rachel, but he referred to both leads as “b****s” — a statement that ultimately led to his elimination.

Meanwhile, Chris got eliminated after talking about Fantasy Suites with the other men. He expressed his intentions to make it to the final four, then admitted he’d be unhappy if Gabby or Rachel got intimate with both himself and another man. When Gabby and Rachel approached him about the matter, he failed to acknowledge their concerns and apologize. Thus, they sent him home.

Needless to say, both Hayden and Chris left The Bachelorette 2022 on rocky terms with the leads. As such, it seems Gabby and Rachel weren’t shocked by them skipping “Men Tell All.”

‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 leads were ‘not surprised’ by their absence

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Gabby and Rachel reacted to Hayden and Chris skipping The Bachelorette‘s “Men Tell All” special. Neither of season 19’s leads seemed taken aback by their choice.

“I’m not surprised that Hayden didn’t show up tonight,” Rachel admitted. “I really think that everyone was able to see his character during the show. Him showing up tonight and not apologizing, not only to me but to Gabby, is kind of a true testament to his character and who he is.”

Gabby echoed Rachel’s sentiment, adding that the pair likely didn’t want to face more criticism from Bachelor Nation.

“I’m honestly not surprised,” Gabby said. “I think they’re trying to protect themselves. They’re getting a lot of backlash online and from Bachelor Nation, which I think, at this point, I do kind of think they deserve.”

As of this writing, neither Hayden nor Chris has explained why they missed The Bachelorette 2022’s “Men Tell All” episode. However, the special had plenty of other revelations in store for fans.

The biggest moments from the ‘Men Tell All’ special

Although Hayden and Chris didn’t appear for The Bachelorette 2022’s “Men Tell All” special, most of the men from Gabby and Rachel’s outing showed up. As such, viewers got plenty of insight into what they were feeling during and after season 19.

One of the biggest moments from “Men Tell All” was when Nate Mitchell addressed the cheating allegations leveled at him during season 19. He spoke in-depth about his divorce and the impact it’s had on his approach to dating.

Meanwhile, Jacob Rapini offered a second apology for his behavior toward Gabby. Jacob was eliminated during Week 3 after telling Gabby he wouldn’t stick around if she were the only Bachelorette. Naturally, his admission upset her and most of Bachelor Nation. He later apologized on Instagram, and he addressed his actions again during “Men Tell All.”

Those are just some of the major occurrences to take place during the special. It’s certainly worth a watch, especially for those who have kept up with Gabby and Rachel’s season so far.

The Bachelorette Season 19’s “Men Tell All” special is now streaming on Hulu. The next episode will kick off Fantasy Suites on Monday, Sept. 5 at 8 p.m. ET.

