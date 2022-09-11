‘The Bachelorette’ 2022: Gabby’s Journey Might Not End in an Engagement

The Bachelorette 2022 is approaching the last few episodes of the season. After Fantasy Suites, Gabby was left with only one remaining contestant. With this in mind, it seems obvious who she will end up engaged to when season 19 wraps up. However, Gabby might not necessarily leave with a ring on her finger.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette Season 19 spoilers ahead regarding Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer.]

Gabby Windey, Johnny DePhillipo, Jason Alabaster, and Erich Schwer | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Erich is Gabby’s only contestant left after Fantasy Suites

During Fantasy Suites on The Bachelorette 2022, Gabby faced difficult decisions with her contestants. In part 1, Johnny confessed that he wasn’t ready for an engagement, and Gabby sent him home. During her date with Jason, he also expressed that he didn’t know if he could propose to Gabby in the next few weeks. Though they took the time to discuss things in Fantasy Suites, the pair broke up after their overnight date.

Gabby then went to find Erich, with whom she had already had a successful Fantasy Suite date. She informed him that he was the only contestant left and the pair expressed that they were in love with each other. Although it’s clear who wins Gabby’s season, she still might not go home engaged.

Gabby may not leave ‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 engaged

There are still several episodes of The Bachelorette 2022 to go. The finale will be split into two separate episodes, followed by the After The Final Rose live special. Jesse Palmer has teased that there are still quite a few surprises in store.

The teaser for the finale shows Erich telling Gabby, “I just like — I want to date you. Getting engaged before that happens is not how things usually go.” It’s certainly possible that Erich and Gabby will end the season as a couple but not be engaged.

Reality Steve offers a bit of insight “As for Gabby and Erich, they are still together. Nothing new to report there. Whatever drama goes down in Mexico, it’s not like anyone else comes back for her. He’s the only guy left. They work through it and are together today,” he wrote in his blog.

“Now, I did hear a possibility that maybe they didn’t get engaged in Mexico, and they just left dating, but I was never able to confirm that,” he added. “The main thing that I double-checked was were they still together and I was told they absolutely are.”

Several Bachelor Nation leads have ended their season without an engagement

If Gabby and Erich leave The Bachelorette 2022 as a couple but not engaged, it wouldn’t be the first time that has happened in the franchise. For example, Matt James ended his season of The Bachelor by giving Rachel Kirkconnell the final rose, but he did not propose to her. The pair agreed to continue dating, but hold off on an engagement. Will the same happen with Gabby and Erich?

The Bachelorette Season 19 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

