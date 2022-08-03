‘The Bachelorette’ 2022: Does Host Jesse Palmer Really Speak French?

Jesse Palmer has his hands full hosting the first season of The Bachelorette with two leading ladies simultaneously. In week 4, Gabby Windey, Rachel Recchia, and the men headed to France for a romantic set of dates. Jesse flexed his French in front of the men, but is the TV host fluent in the language?

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette 2022 Week 4 spoilers ahead.]

Jesse Palmer | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Week 4 of ‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 takes place in France

During Week 4 of The Bachelorette 2022, Rachel, Gabby, and the men headed to France to continue their journey to find love. Tino and Jason met Rachel and Gabby in Paris for a round of romantic one-on-one dates in the city of love.

Meanwhile, host Jesse Palmer greeted the rest of the men in the port city of La Havre, France. There he informed them that they would be staying on the Virgin Voyages Valiant Lady cruise ship during the next part of their journey, stopping for romantic dates in various parts of Europe.

And here we go.. the journey to find love on #TheBachelorette continues NOW on ABC @BacheloretteABC pic.twitter.com/f5cXIbk81r — Jesse James Palmer (@JessePalmerTV) August 2, 2022

Jesse Palmer greeted The Bachelorette contestants with a few sentences in French, leaving the men looking confused. Many fans may be wondering if Jesse learned his lines for the show or if he actually speaks fluent French.

‘The Bachelorette’ host Jesse Palmer is from Canada and speaks French

Jesse Palmer left his home in Canada to attend the University of Florida in Gainesville, after which he was drafted into the NFL. In 2005 he starred as the lead in season 5 of The Bachelor. Now, Jesse Palmer hosts several Bachelor Nation shows, leading men and women in their journey to find love.

Given that Canada’s official languages are both English and French, it’s not too surprising that Jesse really does speak French. The TV host loves traveling and French culture, which he discussed in a 2018 interview with Lapalme Magazine.

“I love traveling, but I have a home in Montreal where I love to go. It’s not far from where I grew up in Canada. I grew up in Ottawa, and Montreal is not far away. It’s about a 45-minute flight from New York City, so it’s very close. But because of its history and its culture, you feel like you’re in Europe,” Palmer stated.

“It’s obviously French. I speak French, the food and culture are fantastic, the history is outstanding, and the people are wonderful. If I had a long weekend, that’s definitely a place that I try to escape to,” he continued.

‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 heads to Belgium in week 5

After week 4 of The Bachelorette 2022, Jesse Palmer will accompany Rachel, Gabby, and the men to a new destination. The group departs France and heads for Bruges, Belgium, in week 5. Although their next stop looks quaint and exciting, there’s still more drama in store. The teaser for episode 5 shows Logan hoping to switch from pursuing Rachel to team Gabby.

New episodes of The Bachelorette 2022 air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

