‘The Bachelorette’ 2022: Ivan Hall Clarifies ‘Rachel’s Not a Red Flag’

Rachel canceled her week 5 group date after Logan decided to pursue Gabby instead of her.

During an episode of his podcast, The Vibe, Ivan Hall referred to Rachel’s behavior as a ‘red flag.’

Ivan later clarified that Rachel herself isn’t a red flag, calling her a ‘great girl.’

Bachelor Nation alum Ivan Hall has been keeping up on the 2022 season of The Bachelorette. In week 5, Rachel Recchia canceled her group date after one of her contestants switched to team Gabby. Ivan referred to this behavior as a “red flag,” but now he’s clarifying what he meant by that statement.

During week 5 of The Bachelorette 2022, Logan decided to leave Rachel’s pool of men to pursue Gabby. The news devastated Rachel, and she canceled her group date with the remaining men in Bruges, Belgium.

Later, at the evening’s cocktail party, Tino Franco expressed his dissatisfaction with Rachel canceling the group date. “I actually was pretty hurt,” he told the cameras.

“I see Rachel as my future person, and it didn’t sit the best with me. When you’re in a relationship — a healthy relationship, you both need to be able to communicate your feelings. Tino also told Rachel that the day made him feel “unseen.”

Ivan Hall referred to Rachel’s behavior as a ‘red flag’

Bachelor Nation alums Ivan Hall and Demar Jackson host a podcast together called The Vibe. During an episode, they discussed Rachel canceling the group date in Bruges. “For me, dare I say, is it a red flag?” Ivan said.

“These guys, they have to be like when Jesse [Palmer] comes up to them, and it’s like, ‘Hey, the group date is canceled because some stuff happened and Rachel wanted to cancel.’ In my mind, I’m like, all right, this is one, two, three, four too many times on me,” Ivan continued. “I would have pulled a Logan [Palmer] and switched teams when she pulled that.”

Ivan clarified that Rachel herself is a ‘great girl’

Ivan later clarified what he meant to Us Weekly. “The way I view a red flag — and that’s what I think was triggering for a lot of people — is I think there’s different levels of red flags,” he explained.

“Like, it’s a new term. Most people — and younger people — would say they see it on social media and TikTok, where it’s a funny joke. Like, somebody has a weird quirk to them, and that’s a red flag. Then there’s more serious red flags like physical abuse or drug abuse and all that stuff.”

Ivan continued that he felt a red flag could just be something minor that needs to be addressed, which is what Tino did in episode 5 of The Bachelorette 2022. “What I’ve learned is I’m never going to use that term again,” Ivan added. “No, Rachel’s not a red flag. She’s wonderful. She’s learning a lot. That’s a tough situation. She’s still pretty young, too.”

“Like if she had to look back and say like, ‘Man, I should have went on that date to spend more time with those guys.’ If that was her actual decision, then I think she would even say like, ‘Yeah, I should have done it. I let things kind of get to me or and whatnot.’ Rachel’s not a red flag, she’s a great girl.”

The Bachelorette Season 19 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

