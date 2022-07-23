‘The Bachelorette’ 2022: Kaitlyn Bristowe Drags the Show on Twitter for Its Treatment of Gabby and Rachel

The 2022 season of The Bachelorette is the first to feature two leading ladies for the entire season. This season’s new twist is already complicating things for Gabby, Rachel, and the men. Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe experienced something similar. She shared the title of Bachelorette with Britt Nilsson in episode 1 until the men voted for Kaitlyn to be the solo lead. Bristowe, however, isn’t a fan of the show having two Bachelorettes.

‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 is the first with two leads for the entire season

The Bachelorette Season 11 was unprecedented. Britt Nilsson and Kaitlyn Bristowe were named co-leads of the new season after appearing as contestants on Chris Soules’ season of The Bachelor. However, the two women would only share the title for night 1. After this, the men decided which woman they wanted to be their Bachelorette for the rest of the season. They ultimately selected Kaitlyn.

In 2022, two leads were also selected for The Bachelorette — Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. Unlike before, Rachel and Gabby will remain on the show for the entire season. However, having two leading ladies at once is already causing drama and confusion. For her part, Kaitlyn doesn’t seem to be a fan of the concept.

Kaitlyn Bristowe isn’t a fan of having two Bachelorettes at once

During night 2 of The Bachelorette 2022, things quickly started to get complicated with two leading ladies. After an enormous group date, Rachel and Gabby selected five men to come to an after-party. Rachel pulled Jason aside to get to know him. However, Jason confessed that he felt a connection with Gabby when he arrived.

Rachel seemed to struggle to connect with the men during the after-party, and she and Gabby both kissed Logan that night. Before the Bachelorettes handed out their group date roses, Rachel told Gabby about the kiss. Gabby confessed that she did feel like she had a connection with Logan, but it wasn’t worth stepping on Rachel’s toes at that moment.

During episode 2 Kaitlyn Tweeted her feelings on the new season with two leads at once. “I f****** hate this,” she wrote in one Tweet, adding, “Am I being dramatic?? I cannot believe they are doing this to these women, and to the men,” in another. Kaitlyn also commented on the scene between Gabby and Rachel at the after-party. “Why do I feel like Gabby told Rachel she kissed him too, and they edited it out,” she wrote.

Teasers hints at a rough road for Rachel and Gabby

Promos for upcoming episodes of The Bachelorette 2022 hint that things won’t be getting much easier for Rachel and Gabby. Several men are shown rejecting Rachel’s roses, and Hayden appears to turn Gabby down in another scene.

In another clip, Gabby apparently talks about one of the men telling her, “I don’t want a woman like you,” adding that “It hurts to hear.” Host Jesse Palmer also addresses the men to tell them “this whole thing” isn’t working for Rachel and Gabby, but fans will have to wait to find out exactly what that means.

New episodes of The Bachelorette 2022 air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

