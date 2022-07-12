‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 Location: Where Is Rachel and Gabby’s Season Filmed?

The Bachelorette leading ladies Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are ready to find love in the 2022 season. This year, things will be a little different, and not just because there are two leads at the same time. The cast and crew will be traveling again as COVID restrictions loosen. While season 19 will feature some typical filming locations, there’s also a big twist in store.

‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 filming locations

The Bachelor franchise has been understandably cautious about traveling to its usual idyllic destinations since the COVID-19 pandemic. However, The 2022 season of The Bachelorette will definitely feature some international travel. As is often the case, night 1 kicked things off at the Bachelor Mansion, a location tucked away in the Santa Monica Mountains of Malibu, CA.

Promo clips of season 19 have shown Gabby, Rachel, and their men boarding a cruise ship, confirming previous rumors that the season will take place partially at sea. The cruise ship is speculated to take the ladies and their contestants to Portsmouth, Le Havre, Bruges, and Amsterdam. Bustle also suggests that Paris, France is another likely destination, thanks to a Tweet from producer Mike Fleiss.

Double the love, double the drama. ? Don't miss a moment of this HERstory making season, MONDAYS at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/k8sI9QZzUh — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) July 12, 2022

Former Bachelor Nick Viall teased the 2022 season of The Bachelorette during an episode of The Viall Files podcast. “I’ve heard it’s going to be very different. And it’s going to have a Paradise feel to it,” he stated, per US Weekly. “It is on a cruise ship — part of it. I asked people because it sounds like the producers think it’s gonna be really interesting, but very different.”

Gabby Windey and Rachel Reccia will travel to their final four’s hometowns

Typically once the bachelorette gets down to the final four contestants, the show’s leading ladies travel to the men’s hometowns. The 2022 season of The Bachelorette will be able to resume this trend following past restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Furthermore, Reality Steve reports that Gabby and Rachel will still get four Hometowns each. That means there will be eight different filming locations. So far, Rachel will reportedly be traveling to Massachusetts, New Jersey, and California, while Gabby will be headed to New Jersey, Louisiana, and Florida, Bustle states.

‘The Bachelorette’ finale is set in Mexico

Finally, after the Hometown dates, the 2022 bachelorettes will select three men each for the Fantasy Suites. In May, Reality Steve leaked the reported location for Fantasy Suites and the series finale. “Your overnights and final rose ceremony are taking place in Mexico,” he wrote. The finale rose ceremony famously often includes a proposal from the show’s final contestant.

Though it’s unclear exactly where these scenes will take place in Mexico, Punta de Mita is a possibility. This is where filming took place for Michelle Young’s overnights and final rose ceremony in season 18, and it could come into play again.

New episodes of The Bachelorette Season 19 air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

