‘The Bachelorette’ 2022: Logan Palmer Opens up About His Mental Health Following Show Exit

A lot of drama circulated around Logan Palmer during the 2022 season of The Bachelorette. Logan expressed interest in both Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey and ended up switching from one Bachelorette to the next. In week 6, Logan had to leave the show due to a positive coronavirus test. He has since discussed his mental health in an Instagram post, which could be even more significant than it seems.

‘The Bachelorette’ stars Logan Palmer | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Logan Palmer left ‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 after testing positive for coronavirus

The 2022 season of The Bachelorette featured quite a bit of drama surrounding Logan. The men had to choose between Rachel and Gabby by the third week of the show. Logan initially expressed interest in both Bachelorettes but eventually joined Rachel’s side.

In week 5, however, Logan revealed that he still had feelings for Gabby. He switched to Gabby’s group of men, but the decision devastated Rachel. In week 6, Logan didn’t show up for Gabby’s cocktail party. Jesse told Rachel that he tested positive for coronavirus and had to go home.

Logan opened up about his mental health after leaving ‘The Bachelorette’

Many fans were suspicious that coronavirus was not the real reason Logan was sent home. Bachelor Fantake points out that Jesse only told the other guys that a “situation” came up with Logan. Additionally, production was not shut down despite Gabby and her other contestants presumably being in close contact with Logan.

Following his departure from the show, Logan posted on Instagram about his experiences on The Bachelorette. He wrote, “I have struggled with my mental health since I was 12 years old, and this process was more difficult in that arena than I ever thought possible. Destructive thoughts and constant doubt are hurdles that I think everyone relates to at some point but not everyone talks about.”

“I want to be transparent about that part of my journey too, and I hope I can be a safe place for others who struggle with it,” Logan continued. “Acknowledging my mental health and how it affects those around me will be a priority in my life moving forward.”

Some fans suspect Logan left voluntarily for his mental health

Bachelor Nation sleuths are convinced that Logan didn’t leave The Bachelorette because of COVID. While some fans think Logan did something to get kicked off the show, there could be a simpler answer. One TikTok user discussed the theory that Logan voluntarily left the show for the sake of his mental health, but didn’t feel comfortable having that information made public.

This theory makes a little more sense than the idea that Logan did something bad enough to be asked to leave. Reality Steve has confirmed Logan will appear in the 2022 season of Bachelor in Paradise. Surely if he did something nefarious and was booted off The Bachelorette, they wouldn’t have him back for BIP.

The Bachelorette Season 19 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

