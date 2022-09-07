‘The Bachelorette’ 2022: Logan Palmer Shuts Down Theories About His Departure

Logan Palmer caused quite a bit of drama during his time on The Bachelorette 2022. He switched from pursuing Rachel to Gabby halfway through the season. Then after a group date in Amsterdam, Logan was sent home due to a positive coronavirus (COVID-19) test. Fans quickly speculated about another hidden reason for his sudden departure. Logan recently shut down these theories.

Fans don’t believe Logan left ‘The Bachelorette’ because of coronavirus

When the men had to choose which woman to pursue during The Bachelorette 2022 Week 3, Logan Palmer accepted a rose from Rachel. After a while, Logan realized that he had lingering feelings for Gabby and decided to switch to her group of men. The next week, following a group date in Amsterdam, Logan was sent home. Jesse Palmer informed Gabby that Logan tested positive for coronavirus.

Fans quickly found Logan’s sudden departure from the show suspicious. They speculated that coronavirus was not the real reason he was sent home. Production did not shut down, and Gabby and the rest of her men did not get coronavirus. Conspiracy theorists wondered if perhaps Logan did something bad and was kicked off the show. One TikTok user suggested the idea that Logan left for his mental health but didn’t feel comfortable sharing that information with the world.

Logan Palmer addresses rumors surrounding his departure from ‘The Bachelorette’ 2022

Despite this, Logan continues to assure everyone that he really did test positive for coronavirus. “There’s these very creative, very artistic theories going around about what actually happened to me,” Logan said during an episode of Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation podcast.

“I did indeed get a positive COVID test. I went on a group date with Gabby’s guys. We did the Amsterdam group date, and I’m back on the ship, and we’re in the hallway, and I’m getting my suit ready, and they’re like, ‘Logan, step away. Go to your room right now,'” he said. “Luckily the rest of the guys were okay.”

Logan added that he is “not a producer plant,” stating that he was “bummed out” from having to leave the show that way. “After all that, after the emotional rollercoaster that I put other people through, after the emotional rollercoaster I was on, for it to end that way was like an absolute dart right in my heart,” he stated.

Logan returned for the Men Tell All

Logan Palmer returned for The Bachelorette 2022 Men Tell All to address some difficult questions. Several of the men pointed out that Logan switching sides caused both Gabby and Rachel’s contestants to lose time with the Bachelorettes.

Rachel added that she wished Logan had addressed his complicated feelings earlier in the season. Logan explained that he was looking for the perfect time to bring this up with Rachel and Gabby but agreed that he shouldn’t have waited so long.

New episodes of The Bachelorette Season 19 air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

