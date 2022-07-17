‘The Bachelorette’ 2022: Meet Racecar Driver Jordan Vandergriff

The 2022 season of The Bachelorette includes an array of interesting contestants, including racecar driver Jordan Vandergriff. Jordan introduced himself to Bachelorettes Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia on night 1. He immediately made a good impression on Rachel, relating his career to hers as a commercial pilot and flight instructor. There are a few important things to know about Jordan and his career.

Jordan V, Gabby Windey, and Rachel Recchia | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Racecar driver Jordan Vandergriff is a contestant on the 2022 season of ‘The Bachelorette’

The Bachelorette contestant Jordan Vandergriss is a 27-year-old racecar driver from Alpharetta, GA. More specifically, according to his Instagram, Jordan is the “driver of the #24 Top Fuel Dragster” at Bob Vandergriff racing. He is also the nephew of Bob Vandergriff, who was a Top Fuel Driver himself.

Drag Illustrated shared a little more about Jordan’s racing career. “Vandergriff is a young standout in the Top Fuel ranks, making his debut in the 11,000-horsepower class in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series during the 2019 season,” the outlet wrote. “He raced 11 events during his rookie year, advancing to the semifinals in Phoenix and his first final round in Dallas.”

Jordan made a positive impression on Rachel during night 1

According to his ABC bio, “Jordan V. has got the need, the need FOR SPEED! When this professional race car driver isn’t on the track going from 0 to 337mph in less than four seconds (yes, you read that right), he loves spending time with his nephews, relaxing on the lake, and watching James Bond movies.”

During night 1 of the 2022 season, Jordan immediately made an impression on Rachel. In the first episode of The Bachelorette, the racecar driver showed Rachel the car he drives. “Hopefully, one day, you can show me how to fly a plane. Maybe one day I can show you how to drive this thing,” Jordan said to Rachel, referring to her career as a pilot.

Jordan also shared that he came on The Bachelorette specifically for Rachel. Although Rachel was surprised Jordan didn’t kiss her, he did move on to week 2 of the reality TV series. As the show goes on, the men will have to decide which Bachelorette they want to pursue in this unprecedented season.

#TheBachelorette premiere is the adrenaline rush I've been waiting for ?? pic.twitter.com/MYq5xJlOZh — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) July 9, 2022

‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 contestants will have to choose between Gabby and Rachel

The 2022 season of The Bachelorette is the first to feature two leading ladies at the same time. While this will make for an interesting season, it’s also sure to cause some drama. The promo that aired after night 1 showed many men struggling to choose whether to pursue Gabby or Rachel.

What’s more, the promo also showed several of Rachel’s roses getting rejected. Gabby, too looks like she may face some heartbreaking moments this season. Jordan at least seems to know that he is on The Bachelorette solely for Rachel.

New episodes of The Bachelorette Season 19 air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

