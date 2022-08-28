‘The Bachelorette’ 2022: New Teaser Hints This Seasons’ ‘Villains’ Won’t Appear at the ‘Men Tell All’

The “Men Tell All” episode of The Bachelorette 2022 season is approaching. During this special episode, Rachel and Gabby will face their former suitors on stage. This season has had plenty of drama, but from a teaser and Reality Steve’s spoilers, it appears that neither of the most controversial contestants will return for the “Men Tell All.”

[Warning: This article contains The Bachelorette 2022 potential spoilers regarding the “Men Tell All.“]

Chris A. and Hayden M. caused drama during ‘The Bachelorette’ 2022

Two contestants were sent home early from the 2022 season of The Bachelorette, thanks to some unfavorable comments. First, Chris Austin rubbed several of the men the wrong way by talking about Fantasy Suites in only the second week of the show. Chris stated that he would leave if the Bachelorette slept with other men besides him in Fantasy Suites. Several contestants brought this up to Gabby and Rachel, and they quickly sent him home.

Weeks later, Hayden Markowitz stirred the pot with some disturbing comments about not being able to trust Rachel and Gabby. He referred to them as “b***es” and even compared them to his ex-girlfriend. Hayden had already upset Gabby in the previous week by calling her “rough around the edges.” When Metabll told Rachel what Hayden said, she showed him the door.

A teaser from ‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 teases this season’s villains won’t be at the ‘Men Tell All’

Usually, during the “Men Tell All,” some of the most controversial contestants return to tell their side of the story. However, the teaser for The Bachelorette 2022 “Men Tell All” didn’t show Hayden or Chris in attendance.

Additionally, Reality Steve released a list of contestants who will be present at the “Men Tell All.” Hayden and Chris were not one of the 14 men accounted for. Reality Steve also teased that only three men, Logan, Tyler, and Nate, will get the hot seat. It seems like this could be a relatively drama-free episode of the “Men Tell All,” but knowing Bachelor Nation, there are bound to be some surprises in store.

Roby Sobieski allegedly causes drama during the ‘Men Tell All’

According to Reality Steve, one contestant on The Bachelorette 2022 “Men Tell All” does stir up trouble. “The only drama really came from Roby since, apparently, he ran his mouth a lot, and the guys were like, ‘WTF, you were here for one night.’ Stuff like calling them out for how they acted on group dates, etc.,” he wrote.

Roby was eliminated on night 1, along with the twins Justin and Joey Young. His magic tricks evidently weren’t enough to make a lasting impression on Gabby and Rachel. Roby is also the younger brother of LeeLee Sobieski, an actor famous for her roles in Deep Impact, Eyes Wide Shut, and The Glass House.

The Bachelorette Season 19 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

