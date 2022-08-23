‘The Bachelorette’ 2022: Who Is Patrick Warburton? Where You’ve Seen Zach’s Uncle Before

TL;DR:

Seinfeld actor Patrick Warburton made an appearance during The Bachelorette 2022.

Viewers may also recognize the actor from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Space Force.

Warburton reportedly has an estimated net worth of $20 million.

Patrick Warburton | Young Hollywood/Getty Images

The Bachelorette Season 19 just aired its Hometown Dates episode, and plenty of drama occurred over the course of its two-hour run. Zach Shallcross’ uncle, Patrick Warburton, also made an appearance. And for viewers who recognized him, it’s probably because of his role on Seinfeld.

[Warning: This article contains minor spoilers for The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 7.]

Patrick Warburton showed up during ‘The Bachelorette’ 2022

I’m being asked “why are you on The Batchelorette ?” It’s my favorite show? I’m addicted..? I have a crush on that Zach Shallcross fellow?

Or…all of the above?

Or…Zach is my nephew?

Or…all of the above? — patrick warburton (@paddywarbucks) August 16, 2022

RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette’: What Michelle Young Is Doing With the $200,000 That ABC Gave Her

Things are heating up during The Bachelorette Season 19, and Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia have both started meeting the remaining contestants’ families. The show’s Hometown Dates episode aired on Aug. 22, and some of those introductions went better than others. One caught viewers’ attention, however: Zach Shallcross’ outing with Rachel.

Actor Patrick Warburton makes an appearance during Rachel’s get-together with Zach’s family in The Bachelorette 2022. And fans immediately took to Twitter, wondering why the star was present. As it turns out, he’s related to Zach. Warburton is Zach’s uncle on his mother’s side.

For those unsure of where they recognize Warburton from, there are a number of projects to choose from. Perhaps most notably, he once played Elaine’s (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) love interest in Seinfeld.

Viewers will probably recognize the actor from ‘Seinfeld’

That’s right, Patrick Warburton portrayed David Puddy in Seinfeld — and that’s where many The Bachelorette fans will recognize him from. Puddy and Elaine have a comically unstable relationship throughout the series, but he’s a persistent presence in her life.

Of course, Warburton has held several other notable roles throughout his acting career. Viewers may also know him as the voice behind Family Guy‘s Joe Swanson. That’s a character Warburton has played for more than two decades now, and it’s far from his only voice-acting gig. He’s also lent his voice to series like Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated and Baby Shark’s Big Show!

Per IMDb, Warburton has appeared in popular shows like Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Space Force, too. Needless to say, many viewers perked up when they saw him in The Bachelorette Season 19. But what is the actor’s net worth in 2022?

What is ‘Seinfeld’ actor Patrick Warburton’s net worth in 2022?

So, now that we know where we’ve seen Patrick Warburton ahead of The Bachelorette 2022, what is the actor’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Warburton has an estimated value of $20 million. That number speaks to his many accomplishments in the acting world — whether it’s behind a camera or behind a mic.

And now he can add The Bachelorette to the series he’s appeared on, even if he’s not playing a part. Perhaps we’ll get more exciting surprises during next week’s installment.

The next episode of The Bachelorette Season 19 airs on ABC on Monday, Aug. 29 at 8 p.m. ET.

RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette’ 2022: Ashley Iaconetti Wants Rachel Recchia to Pick Tino Franco