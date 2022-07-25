‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 Predictions: Which Bachelorette Will the Men Choose in Week 3?

The Bachelorette 2022 has been an unprecedented season. With Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey leading as the show’s Bachelorettes for the entire season, things are bound to get complicated. Several teasers and spoilers have hinted that the men must choose which woman they want to pursue by episode 3. Here’s where we think the men will end up in their decisions.

‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 contestants with Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

The men reportedly must choose which Bachelorette to pursue in week 3

The 2022 season of The Bachelorette is already getting complicated for Rachel and Gabby. There have been some awkward moments, as the women aren’t sure where most of the men’s intentions lie. There’s reason to believe that by episode 3, the rules of the show will change.

Reality Steve recently stated that by night three, the men reportedly must decide which Bachelorette they want to date. He also wrote, “At rose ceremony #3, Rachel and Gabby gave out roses to who they were interested in, and those guys would either choose to accept or not.”

The teaser for episode 3 seems to confirm this notion. Bachelor Fantake broke down this teaser, pointing out the moment when Jesse Palmer tells the men, “This whole thing is just not working for them.” The video stated, “This is likely Jesse telling the guys about the change in the show’s format at the upcoming rose ceremony where they’re going to have to pick a lane.”

Several men reject Rachel’s roses in favor of Gabby in ‘The Bachelorette’ 2022

So who will the men choose? From teasers, we have a good idea about some of the men’s decisions. First, several teasers have shown James Clarke, aka Meatball, Termayne Harper, and Alec Garza rejecting Rachel’s roses. This clearly means that all three of these men are on the show for Gabby.

In The Bachelorette 2022 episode 2, several of the men also made their intentions clear during the group date after the party. Rachel pulled Jason Alabaster aside to talk. However, he told her, “I feel like I should be upfront. To be honest, when I got here, I felt a connection to Gabby.”

In episode 2, Logan Palmer made it clear that he wants to explore his connections with both Gabby and Rachel. He received a group date rose from Rachel. However, there’s reason to believe he might declare his intentions for Gabby in week 3. The show’s official trailer shows Logan talking to Gabby, saying, “I still have feelings on the other side.” This could mean that Logan will choose to pursue Gabby, but struggle with lingering emotions for Rachel.

Which men will decide to pursue Rachel in week 3?

Rachel isn’t the only one who will face rejection in the 2022 season of The Bachelorette. Entertainment Weekly recently released a sneak peek clip from episode 3. In the video, Hayden Markowitz tells Gabby, “I do have my intentions fully for Rachel.” He also refers to Gabby as “rough around the edges.”

In the same clip, Jacob Rapini seems to be implying that he is also there for Rachel. “I don’t know if we’ve had the connection that I think I wanted to have,” he tells Gabby. “If you were the only person here, I don’t think I could have the heart to continue.”

In the episode 2 cocktail party, Rachel spent time with Tyler Norris. Later, Rachel handed Tyler a rose during the rose ceremony. Tyler told the cameras, “I am all in on Rachel. No question about it. It’s Rachel every day.” Based on pure speculation, we would also guess that Tino Franco sticks around for Rachel since he received her first impression rose.

New episodes of The Bachelorette 2022 air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette’ 2022: Who Went Home in Episode 2?