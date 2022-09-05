‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 Predictions: Why Will Gabby ‘Not Be Joining’ Rachel?

The 2022 season of The Bachelorette has been full of drama. Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey faced new obstacles as the franchise’s first double Bachelorettes. Now the season is approaching its end, and things are getting very serious for Rachel, Gabby, and their men. One teaser shows Jesse Palmer telling Rachel that Gabby won’t be joining her. Here are some of the best predictions for what went down.

Warning: This article contains potential spoilers for The Bachelorette 2022.]

The Bachelorette 2022 is coming to the end of Rachel and Gabby’s journies, but there are still quite a few episodes left. Both Fantasy Suites and the finale will be split into two episodes. Here is the schedule for the remainder of the season, according to Bustle:

Episode 7 : Hometowns — Monday, Aug. 22

: Hometowns — Monday, Aug. 22 The Men Tell All special — Monday, Aug. 29

— Monday, Aug. 29 Episode 8 : Fantasy Suites Night 1 — Monday, Sept. 5

: Fantasy Suites Night 1 — Monday, Sept. 5 Episode 9: Fantasy Suites Night 2 — Tuesday, Sept. 6

Fantasy Suites Night 2 — Tuesday, Sept. 6 Episode 10-A : Finale Part 1 — Tuesday, Sept. 13

: Finale Part 1 — Tuesday, Sept. 13 Episode 10-B : Finale Part 2 — Tuesday, Sept. 20

: Finale Part 2 — Tuesday, Sept. 20 The After The Final Rose live special — Tuesday, Sept. 20

One teaser for the remainder of the season shows Jesse Palmer telling Rachel, “Gabby will not be joining you. You’re going to be the only Bachelorette here.” It’s hard to say what exactly is going down in this scene, and Jesse’s words could mean several things. Here are the best theories and speculations.

Gabby may skip an upcoming rose ceremony

Bachelor Fantake points out that this scene between Rachel and Jesse might not necessarily mean that Gabby quit being the Bachelorette. The outlet speculates that Gabby will send Johnny home during Fantasy Suites, possibly before the rose ceremony.

If Gabby has already sent her third person home, there wouldn’t be any need for her to join Rachel for the rose ceremony. Bachelor Fantake also suggests that this clip could be a kind of fake-out, and Jesse may be referencing the final rose ceremony, where of course, Rachel would be alone.

Some fans think Gabby leaves ‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 early

At first, it seemed possible that Gabby left The Bachelorette 2022 early. It wouldn’t be the first time a Bachelorette has had clarity about their final pick before the season finale. One fan speculated in the comment section that Gabby left with Erich early because of his father’s poor health from appendiceal cancer.

However, a new teaser for the final episodes of The Bachelorette 2022 appears to show Rachel and Gabby at their individual final rose ceremonies in Mexico, wearing white dresses. They each approach a stand with one single rose on it. This is a good indicator that Gabby does not leave her season early. The most likely explanation is that Gabby skips the rose ceremony after Fantasy Suites.

The Bachelorette Season 19 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

